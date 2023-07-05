TBJP plunges into confusion. Kishan Reddy skips cabinet meeting. Isolates himself in his official residence

New Delhi: The decision appointing Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has pushed the state unit into a state of confusion. Kishan Reddy who refused to react to his appointment on Tuesday rushed back to New Delhi and since then he is in isolation.

Reddy did not attend the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It may be mentioned here that Modi hold cabinet meeting every Wednesday.

Kishan Reddy’s house No 6 Ashoka Road is virtually out of bound for all. Even visitors are not being allowed. Though he is inside the house, he is not even taking phone calls and has switched off his mobile phone. Meanwhile, there have been rumours that he has resigned from council of ministers. But so far there has been no official announcement about it. Some said he had informed cabinet secretary that he was unwell and hence cannot attend the cabinet meeting. Even this no one is confirming.

Even officials have not gone to meet and brief him. BJP sources say that Kishan Reddy is unhappy over the decision to make him TBJP president. He feels that the political situation in the state is not in favour of BJP and he is not willing to lead the sinking ship.

BJP sources say that Kishan Reddy is of the view that it was sort of demotion for him. He had been TBJP president for two terms in the past.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad bureau says that important leaders Chandrasekhar Vijayarama Rao and even some of the leaders close to Eatala Rajender are in touch with Congress.