Tragic Shooting Incident In Delhi's Dabri Area: Woman Fatally Shot, Suspect Found Dead

On Thursday night in Delhi's Dabri area, a woman named Renu Goyal was fatally shot outside her house. The shooter, identified as Ashish, who was 23 years old, fled the scene after shooting her in the head, but later, he was found dead on the terrace of his own house. Ashish used a country-made pistol to take his own life, as reported by India Today.



The police revealed that they went to the house in the neighboring area where Ashish used to reside with his parents and confirmed that he had committed suicide using the same country-made pistol. It was discovered that Renu, aged 42, and Ashish had known each other from a gym they used to attend a couple of years ago.

Renu was immediately rushed to a hospital after the attack, but unfortunately, she was declared dead upon arrival. The police stated that the assailant had approached the scene on foot and shot her at close range.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan, initial indications suggest that the incident may be related to a personal dispute, though the police are thoroughly investigating all possibilities.

The Dabri police station received a report of the incident at approximately 8:45 pm. Upon reaching the scene, they discovered that a woman named Renu had sustained a gunshot wound near her residence. The police have constituted multiple teams to apprehend the suspect. The authorities are also examining the CCTV footage from the area as part of the ongoing investigation," stated the DCP.

Meanwhile, earlier in a similar case, two sisters, identified as Pinky and Jyoti, were shot dead in Delhi's Ambedkar Basti area in June of this year. Arjun and Michael, the attackers, allegedly had a financial disagreement with the victims' brother. The RK Puram police station was informed about the incident and quickly responded to the scene. The injured women were promptly transported to SJ Hospital in Delhi.