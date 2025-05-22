Collector launches Yoga Andhra-2025 drive

Nandyal: Collector G Rajakumari explained the importance of integrating yoga into daily life for physical and mental well-being. She urged officials and the public to actively take part in the state-led Yoga Andhra-2025 campaign.

Launching the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations at Nandyal Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, she lit the ceremonial lamp and inaugurated the month-long campaign. The Collector stated that daily yoga practice promotes physical fitness, mental peace, and emotional balance, helping reduce stress and anxiety. She recalled that International Yoga Day, now celebrated in over 170 countries, began after the Prime Minister’s 2014 proposal at the UN.

Under the Chief Minister’s guidance, Yoga Andhra-2025 will run from May 21 to June 21. Trained yoga practitioners will serve as resource persons at all administrative levels, conducting awareness and training sessions from May 28.

She announced that the Prime Minister will attend the International Yoga Day event on June 21 in Visakhapatnam, expected to draw five lakh participants.

The district administration is celebrating the campaign’s launch with grandeur, involving departments like AYUSH, Health, Panchayati Raj, and Municipal Administration. Officials have been directed to extend full support.

Yoga enthusiasts are encouraged to train under certified instructors. DRDA and MEPMA officials have been asked to register participants on the official website. At the municipal level, two trainers will be allotted per ward or group of wards.

Plans include mass yoga sessions with at least 1,000 participants at 24 tourism sites and temples. Special focus will be on involving women from self-help groups and MEPMA. Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan noted that yoga is a lifestyle and praised public involvement in the initiative.