Chatbots set to rule the technology world

There are no two opinions that Internet is one of the greatest innovations of this century. It has transformed all facets of lives and in multiple ways. Currently, emerging technologies like AI (artificial intelligence), ML (machine learning), big data and robotics, among others, are ruling the roost. They owe their origins to Internet. Presently, the world is witnessing the power of disruptive technologies, which have the potential of taking the internet into a higher trajectory and adversely impacting the workforce.

ChatGPT, the US-based AI firm, OpenAI- in which Microsoft has invested a significant amount- is creating waves since its launch last November. This AI platform is adding companies and individual users in droves. Companies are using ChatGPT to write codes, copywriting and content creation, customer support and preparing meeting summaries and minutes. In hindsight, active use of ChatGPT is making people redundant. A recent survey found out that nearly half of US companies are currently using ChatGPT. The off-shoot has been large scale replacement of workers. Not only businesses in the US, but also companies in Europe and Asia Pacific region, including India, have started banking on ChatGPT for various operations. Seeing the success of ChatGPT, which is significantly different from Google search- the largest search engine of the world-, many other technology firms have jumped onto the bandwagon by launching their own chatbots. For instance, Google has launched its experimental conversational AI- Bard apart from many others. Many more are likely to follow suit sooner than later. The power of such disruptive technologies is enormous. Many experts are of the opinion that the true extent of disruption is still not fully known.

The one thing that emerges from such tech-led innovations is that like internet technology, these disruptive innovations will bring in sweeping changes in all walks of our lives. It will make many jobs automated while it is likely to create many other jobs in the future. For instance, writing as a skill is always perceived to be an exclusive domain of human beings. But ChatGPT like AI chatbots have not just penetrated this human territory but are creating ripples. Not only is ChatGPT writing scientific thesis, but also poems. Therefore, AI as a technology has definitely come up age. Though the implications of such technology on current state of affairs are difficult to predict, it will make many jobs redundant.

Like the Internet, which had driven many workers out of the labour market, these intelligent chatbots will replace many workers for sure. In this perspective, it is important to reskill the people in the affected industries with higher skills. Moreover, such chatbots can create a plethora of new opportunities in the coming years. Currently, many IT services companies are actively engaging with ChatGPT for writing codes. Many officials also said that clients are curious about the exact impact of this new tech-innovation on their workflow. In the coming quarters, the market expects commentary on its efficacy along with cost-saving potential from technology leaders. In this context, it is important that the world welcomes the advent of such technologies and harnesses their true potential in solving critical problems faced by the human race.