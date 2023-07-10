Has BJP shot itself in the foot in Telugu States?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are known to be master strategists. Their aggressive attitude has made many parties turn pro-BJP. At one stage, it appeared that the Lotus party was moving towards Congress-Mukt Bharat. But it now seems that suddenly vacuum brakes have been applied to this forward journey of the BJP.

Apparently, the BJP seems to be making wrong moves, particularly regarding the two Telugu states. It had gone into top gear in Telangana and gave an impression that it would take on the BRS government just as it did in the case of the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh during the 2019 elections. This made many dissenting leaders in BRS and Congress to veer toward BJP.

But then, the party let go of the advantage like a hot potato. The so-called disciplined party witnessed Congress-style group politics in Telangana, forcing the central leadership to change the state president Bandi Sanjay and bring back the Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to helm the state wing. This has led to a buzz that it has some understanding with the BRS. Though Modi called the BRS government the most corrupt during his Warangal public meeting, people still feel it was part of shadow boxing.

KCR, too, has softened his criticism of the BJP during the past few weeks. This impression has even gone deep down among the people. What has left them baffled is the sudden brakes KCR has applied to the rhetoric against Modi and the BJP government, and the central probe agencies adopting a go-slow attitude regarding the I-T and Ed raids on BRS leaders. Even the I-T and the ED raids on many industrialists including realtors and owners of medical colleges etc., have slowed down. ED had even questioned MLC K Kavitha many times in Delhi liquor scam. But then there is no further movement. This is making the BRS rank and file feel that KCR holding back their efforts to cause damage to the pink party.

The most interesting aspect is that the BJP national president J P Nadda who visited Mahankali Ujjaini temple on the occasion of Bonalu said he prayed for the development of the party in the state and fast-paced progress of the state and that the state party leaders should get strength to serve the people. He did not say he prayed for the party’s victory in the polls. Apparently, the BJP is more concerned about the contingency plan in case it requires the support of some of the regional parties after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

BRS understands that to impede the forward march of the Congress, the BJP guns need to fire against the BRS government so it can cut into the anti-incumbency votes, which would in turn ensure the BRS remains in driver’s seat. In return, it can either join the NDA if a need arises at Centre or continue to extend issue-based support to the next NDA government. The BJP on its part is making all-out efforts to give an impression that it does not have any understanding with BRS.

As far as Andhra Pradesh is concerned, BJP has succeeded in pushing the two main parties TDP and Jana Sena into a state of confusion by inviting TDP national president to Delhi, which gave an impression that it was moving towards alliance between TDP, Jana Sena and BJP. Now, Modi has decided to convene a meeting of present and past NDA partners. Why? Does BJP want to rope in TDP so that it would get drubbed again at the hustings? Was this the reason why Modi and Amit Shah showered praises on Naidu and invited him to Delhi? These are some of the questions troubling the TDP leadership. What would happen to the alliance between Jana Sena and BJP in Andhra Pradesh? Well, one thing is clear that the BJP has landed itself in mire in the two Telugu states and for the next five years there is no chance for the Kamal to shine in it.