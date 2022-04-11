If this isn't a parochial attitude, what is?

TRS protesting in Delhi, Ministers dubbing BJP brainless and anti-farmer party, BJP's counter protests in Hyderabad, creating a situation of confrontation between government and Raj Bhavan, demanding scrapping of Governor system by some ministers to please their political bosses, mulling changes in protocol rules to make some officials responsible to receive Governor but expecting Collectors to receive the Chief Minister, all these point to the disturbing state of political situation in Telangana.

No TRS Minister demanded scrapping the office of Governor when Narasimhan was the Governor. It has become a habit for political parties to keep praising the Governor as long as they are on good terms with the government and if anyone wants to be little independent, the demand for scrapping the office of Governor comes to fore.

Instead of such unpleasant situations, why not all political parties discuss and arrive at a consensus on whether there should be a Governor. If majority parties feel there is no need for Governors, make the Centre amend the Constitution and do away with the post. There is no point behaving in a childish manner with all kinds of comments made by the ministers who should know that the Governor, till the Constitution says otherwise, is the first citizen of the state and hence they need to show due respect to the Governor and should not deride the post just to please their leader. Governor is not subservient to the ruling party though as per Constitution the Governor's role is only advisory.

Not just politicians, even people should learn to look at the post of Governor in a proper perspective. They should not be swayed either by their affection or opposition towards the ruling party. We have seen how MLAs start cribbing, resort to protests and complain to the Chief Minister if they are not invited for any official programme in their districts or if they are not invited on to the dais. They criticise the Collector for violating the protocol and insist that he/she be shifted. Well, if protocol is important for them, is it not equally important for people occupying high constitutional positions like Governor? Do the ministers or MLAs have any right to make ungracious comments against the Governor?

When regional parties came to power, it was expected that administration would be better since they would not have to depend on high command's decisions. But over a period, both regional parties and national parties in the country are showing tendencies of being autocratic. While some diplomacy is shown by national parties, that quality is lacking in the regional parties. Tweak rules, give freebies, win elections is the new political mantra. This does not augur well for the country.

Political executive, be it at Centre or in states, should be practical in their approach. If they do not learn lessons from what is happening in other parts of the world and want to look at things from narrow political considerations with single point agenda that only they should be in power, it will not help the country to become $ 10 trillion economy even in next 30 years.