Let us boost 'Indianism' in 2022!

Year 2021, a so-called post-pandemic (it continues) year, has drastically altered the geo-economies and geo-politics of the world. The contemporary phase of international politics is full of uncertainty and fluidity. The US is unable to enforce its writ over the system, nor is it able to supply the public goods necessary to produce a stable and flourishing world economy. It is no more the much feared (or respected) Uncle Sam any longer.

With the lead runner gone, the race has been thrown open to all forces. The new powers are not just contending for new roles but are also seeking to reshape the rules that govern the world order. Usually such periods of struggle produced a new leader, larger and more powerful than the others thanks to capital accumulation and international division of labour. Some countries are preferring modus operandi while some more, modus vivendi.

India too is standing on the cusp...neither trying to influence nor attempting to destabilise. It just seeks friendship and consolidation of forces. India is confronted with both geo-economic and geo-political realities. When the world was caught in the throngs of a cold war earlier, India steered safe to concentrate on its growth story. But, it was slow. It was slow because the forces of globalisation or liberalisation which have now propelled India's story to new heights were not present then. India needs fresh ideas and frameworks for its foreign policy.

Some deft moves have been made in the last two years, but more are needed and the trust quotient amongst some of the neighbours has to be increased. Developed countries played a crucial role in revitalising the South Asian economies. The 'America First' concept was as much a jolt to the countries of this region as it was to the US too. The strained economies are looking for hand-holding and China is not a reliable partner in progress while India is a work in progress still. Here lies the problem for India. More countries need help without a 'conditions apply' clause. India does not have the wherewithal to do so.

But,the situation would place greater responsibilities on India to safeguard not only its own economic prospects but supply public goods and assist its neighbours too. Foreign policy experts and former ambassadors are uniform in maintaining that there is no sensible reason why India must seek to do this alone with its scarce resources and growing domestic claims. Cultivating diverse partnerships are, therefore, not a luxury but a strategic necessity. Setting the terms and shaping how other major powers with greater economic heft engage with South Asia is one of the central challenges for India's foreign policy.

India could do this provided it achieves its internal stability in every sense. It all depends on how the Indian politicians look at the India map. If they see different States, regions, linguistic affinities, castes, religions and other socio-economic stratifications that constitute their vote banks more prominently and as more important, then they fail India. But if they see through all this diversity to identify the Indianness of the people, then the country could emerge on top of the others while binding the neighbourhood too in a strong bond of friendship.

Hatred towards our own minorities or the majority is not helpful. Keep aside the slogans of nationalism and secularism and practice only Indianism. Year 2022 has the devastating potential to either make or mar us ie., we need to make anything happen.