Business Women's Day is about honoring the increasing role that women have to play in the world of business today. While there is still some work that needs to be done for women to have a level playing field in all industries around the world, there is no denying that great leaps have been taken. This date is the perfect opportunity to acknowledge those strides and pay tribute to those that have had a massive role in making them.

In order to understand the history of business women's day, and the importance of this date, we need to delve deeper into the history of females in the business world.

The American Business Women's Association is a national professional association for women, established by Kansas City businessman, Hilary Bufton, Jr. On Sept. 22, 1949, Mr. Bufton and three Kansas City businesswomen incorporated the American Business Women's Association. "It was my feeling all women were seeking and deserved equal business opportunities." He later wrote, "They had gained tremendous business knowledge during World War II, through necessity, and I felt a new organization for all businesswomen was needed."

This special day celebrates the contribution that women make in the business world and focuses on ways to give women more equality. The first ever Business Women's Day was celebrated in 1983 when a joint Congressional resolution was passed.

A number of special events are held on this day, including seminars, meetings, and other events that encourage business women from around the world to network and share their experiences.