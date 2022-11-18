Press Russia, Ukraine to talk peace

From the beginning of the Russian military intervention in Ukraine, it has always been feared that this could lead to or trigger a bigger war with the Western Europe getting drawn into it at some point or the other. The so-called 'war' which Russia is currently waging is more against the NATO moves in Ukraine and in its retaliation. It fears US and its allies deliberately have been working against its interests and that Ukraine had willy nilly played into their hands, thanks to the overzealousness of its President, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The caucus of US-educated politicians and military experts in Ukraine has pushed things too far and Russia has been left with no alternative but to 'teach a lesson' to Ukraine leadership. Whether this could be called a war or a limited war is anybody's guess. Russia has not gone all out against Ukrainians. Its targets have been selective and highly sensitive so far. The deaths in the clashes have been collateral if any. The Western media that serves the interests of the US and its allies always has been trying to project Russia as the villain of the piece whereas it is the US that should take the blame more. This is a proxy war being waged by the US against Russia just as it is provoking Taiwan against China. The setback that Ukraine suffered in the form of infrastructure and psychological damage (for the people) is immense.

What is more, the situation seems to be worsening with the latest news that two missiles have hit Poland killing a few citizens. A large explosion killed two people in the Polish village of Przewodów, close to the Ukrainian border during a massive Russian bombardment, with around 100 missiles fired at civilian and infrastructure targets across Ukraine, reports suggest. Will this have any bearing on the confrontation now? Will the Russia-Ukraine tragedy erupt into a more major disaster for Europe and subsequently for the world? Nothing could be predicted as of now as it can not immediately be said that NATO will treat this as an attack in its entirety and prefers to retaliate as one. This seems to be far-fetched as of now. However, when insanity draws closer to the suspicious minds, there is little room for reason or logic. Compassion and other such qualities that we talk about have no value in those situations. But, if NATO does prefer raising the temperatures even a bit by either obliging Zelensky with more deadly technologies or by some other action that displays a greater unity among the NATO allies in handling Russia, it could lead to a severe response from the latter.

Russia has been warning the world of an imminent escalation in its operation if the world crosses its 'limits.' Caution is required in judging the missile attack on Poland at this juncture in the first place. Has Russia really fired the missiles? The West would like us to believe so. It could have been a ploy by Zelensky, too, to draw NATO into a direct confrontation with Russia. Zelensky is playing his game cleverly with no one questioning the fund flow he is receiving. Perhaps, it is another story. The world cannot be blind to all these possibilities.