The doublespeak of 'secular types' is out in the open

"The warning is clear – fall in with the ways of the authoritarian-communal regime. The citizens of the country will fervently hope that the institution of the higher judiciary will be able to hold fast and withstand these threats with courage and fortitude". This is how the leftists in the country reacted to the judgment of the Supreme Court in a case pertaining to PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) that has gone against the petitioners who protested several sections of the Act and its implementation.

At the same time, the same leftists welcomed the judgment on multiple FIRs against Alt News employee (he is not a journalist by any yardstick of journalism by the way), Mohammed Zubair. They welcomed the 'vital blow struck against the arbitrary use of police powers and defended the fundamental rights of citizens. This is what is expected of the Supreme Court which has to act in defence of the Constitution".

The self-proclaimed liberals and defenders of the Constitution in this country hated the judgment delivered by Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravi Kumar who upheld all the provisions of the law which gave sweeping powers to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Congress or the National Congress which filed petitions against the PMLA feel that the ED would only be emboldened now as the top court has categorically asserted that the burden of proof lies on the accused.

The fact that the court also defended the right of the ED in claiming that it is not mandatory on its part to supply its internal document (Enforcement Case information Report) also did not go well with the leftists. It is a regressive judgment and reflects how increasingly the apex court is becoming an executive court for them. If the courts issue any judgment against the BJP or its government, it is all right for them and they claim that the top court has maintained its judicial standards.

But, anything against the non-BJP parties is regressive. Comments against the suspended BJP spokesperson by the judges are welcome but one word against a self-proclaimed journalist by the court is uncalled for and a proof of the court turning into an executive court. Dichotomy and doublespeak have become the habit of the Left, liberal and Hinduphobic parties. These groups also feel that the Justice Khanwilkar led three-member bench delivered its worst judgment in the case of Zakia Jafri and Teesta Setalvad.

Ironically, these very same groups which condemn the 'blasphemy' by someone remain silent over the killings of Indian citizens by some other social group. Why are these dubious standards allowed in the name of free speech and democracy in this country? A wrong should be treated as such whoever commits it. Those who seek to oppose the dominance of Hindutva politics or majoritarian politics should realise that it is they who are in fact strengthening such politics.

If Modi is becoming unassailable and if the Opposition is being decimated it is more because of its contradictory and controversial stands. The non-BJP Opposition might swing between two extremes of view but the people don't. They don't mind calling a spade, a spade. The discourse against the BJP needs a course correction otherwise, it gains by default.