Who is engaging in hate politics? Time to ponder

What the country witnessed before 2019 general elections, when all opposition parties indulged in a big political drama but failed to consolidate the initiatives and take on the BJP-led NDA, is getting repeated again in 2024.

The leaders who cannot walk and need to retire still are living in ancient political mould. There was a time when a punch dialogue of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav – “Jab tak rahega Samosa mein aloo, tab rahega Lalu” – went viral among the voters though there was no social media menace then.

But much water has since flown down all rivers. Such remarks and jibes only create greater aversion towards leaders. The opposition is facing two main problems. Refusal of senile opposition leaders to retire and Congress lawmaker from Wayanad in Kerala making comments like “Nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukaan (In a market of hate, a shop for love)” though it has not clicked with the people who believe that they can throw the Modi government out.

People who speak of ‘Nafrat Ke Bazaar’ do not open their mouth when parties like DMK make the most unacceptable comments, whether it be on Sanatana Dharma or when it says India has never been a nation or that they will not accept Bharat Mata.

It is matter of shame that a party that ruled the state for several years feels India is not a nation. If it is so they have no right to be in Parliament. There should be some discipline, some control over their tongue. Is this “Mohabbat ki Dukan”? Rahul Gandhi needs to answer.

Whether DMK believes in Indian Constitution or not, the Tamil party needs to clarify. If Bharat is not a nation, then they have no business to take oath as per Constitution of India. This is bloc I.N.D.I.A and their line of thinking. The country cannot be compared to a bazaar. They had better understand that people are not commodities of their ‘Dukan.’ I wonder why octogenarian and nonagenarian leaders do not try to explain to the middle aged leader that it’s high time he grows up and adopts a sensible narrative to win votes – not such cheap tactics.

The AIMIM alleges that though the Muslims reposed faith in Congress it had put the idols of Ram in Babri Masjid during the rule of the then CM Govindballab Pant and riots took place in Malliana, Hashimpura and Nellie. But the ‘Dukandar’ does not reply to this. Apart from making below the belt jibes, the only scam if it can be called so against the BJP could be the electoral bond issue. Well, all parties benefitted from it, so one does not know whether it should be called a scam or not. Being in power, the BJP might have been the biggest beneficiary yet all parties including the left had received funds. So, it sounds funny when the opposition talks of it.

There is another criticism that Modi is controlling media and electoral machinery and probe agencies. In the last five years, one had seen how all institutions were managed and media was gagged in Andhra Pradesh or in Telangana. Why no one came on roads? Forget that they were even not having courage to openly criticise during discussions on television channels.

People will stand by opposition if they are clear in their goals and if they show courage to call a spade a spade. Till then any number of dots may join the so-called conglomerate called I.N.D.I.A but their political fortunes will not change.

Against this backdrop, four types of contests will be there. One between BJP and Congress, BJP and regional parties, Congress and regional parties and last, but not the least, among the regional parties.