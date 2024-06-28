Yet another global blockbuster showcases Telugu cinema

Nearly a decade after S S Rajamouli’s blockbuster ‘Baahubali’ was released in July 2015, after a wishy-washy phase, Telugu cinema has once again highlighted its recent mega production ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ to the world. By all accounts, the opening day collections have been impressive in India with the Telugu market naturally offering the lion’s share. By Thursday evening, the figure was touching Rs 60 crore and more at the national level.

The global opening of Kalki 2898 AD is being closely watched. According to Sacnilk, India’s leading Bollywood data company, the collections are likely to touch Rs 200 crore for the film worldwide. So far, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been the biggest opener as it made Rs 223 crore on its opening day. Baahubali 2, which also starred Prabhas, made Rs 217 crore. Yash’s KGF 2 made Rs 159 crore. Prabhas’ Salaar, which release in 2023, made Rs 158 crore. Vijay-starrer Leo made Rs 142.75 crore on its opening day worldwide.

Made on a Rs 600 crore production budget, it is the most expensive Indian film. Kalki 2898 AD was initially scheduled to release on May 9 but was postponed due to unfinished production works. It was released worldwide on June 27 in IMAX, 3D and other formats. The film is set in the ancient Indian Hindu mythology backdrop. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Shobana play the main roles. The film also has cameo appearances by Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan.

Regional cinema led by Telugu movie production houses have rewritten the rules of entertainment in India of late. ‘Pushpa 2’ is now the next much-awaited movie, despite basing itself in a strongly south Indian setting and having no major pan-Indian stars to boost its box-office presence elsewhere. There was despair in store for its lead star Allu Arjun fans when the recent announcement about the film’s release postponed to December was made.

With the Telugu diaspora relocating to many global destinations like the USA, where the film market has exploded in terms of box-office collections and reach, the industry finds itself travelling on a relatively smooth passage as far as marketing and selling its films in many international markets. The indigenous crowd’s need to keep up with the latest celluloid productions has also meant the cash counters have kept ringing, once the film receives favourable reviews.

If this is true of homespun ventures which has the native feel, the mega productions which aim to cater to the global market seem to have worked their maths well, as far as revenue generation is concerned. The Hyderabad production houses have often played hardball with satellite and OTT channels, if reports are to be believed, to negotiate optimal rates for their offerings which have popular names embedded.

For many decades now, mythologicals and social fantasy movies were always a part of the productions which Telugu cinema specialised in and it had a ready market when it was dubbed in other Indian languages. Taking it many notches higher with an entertaining mix of digitech and special effects, Telugu producers have now excelled in making it on par with global films in this genre. A natural progression for sure.