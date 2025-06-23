Yoga promotion shouldn’t be seen as boosting Hindutva agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, said—perhaps too optimistically—that yoga has the potential to ensure peace in a “conflict-ridden” world. Describing yoga as the “pause button” humanity desperately needs, he urged the world to embrace “Yoga for Humanity 2.0”—a vision where inner peace becomes the foundation for global peace. The theme for this year’s International Yoga Day—Yoga for One Earth, One Health—was especially apt in a world recovering from the shocks of a global pandemic, grappling with environmental degradation, and suffering from geopolitical instability. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, also present at the event, highlighted the scale and success of Yoga Day. He credited Modi with making yoga a truly global movement, noting that the practice is now being celebrated in over 175 countries, across 12 lakh locations, with participation from more than 10 crore people. This scale reflects how yoga has transformed from a personal wellness routine to a symbol of collective global consciousness. Indeed, Modi’s role in promoting yoga on the world stage has been commendable.

From securing June 21 as the UN-recognized International Day of Yoga in 2014 to encouraging mass participation across countries and cultures, he has helped reposition yoga as a universal tool for well-being. What was once primarily associated with Indian spirituality is now embraced by millions globally as a secular, health-enhancing practice. The fact that yoga has found resonance in countries as diverse as the United States, France, Indonesia and Kenya speaks volumes about its adaptability and timeless appeal. However, two important considerations must temper this inspiring narrative. First, while yoga is undeniably beneficial, it is only one component of a healthy lifestyle. The Indian government should now broaden its focus and include the entire spectrum of wellness-related activities. This includes promoting regular physical exercise of all types, balanced diets, access to clean and nutritious food, and mental health care. Initiatives such as ‘Fit India’ and ‘Eat Right’ campaigns are a step in this direction but need far more robust implementation and integration with the yoga movement.

True national health cannot be achieved through yoga alone—it requires a multi-pronged and inclusive strategy. Second, there remains a concern regarding the cultural and political subtext that sometimes accompanies the promotion of yoga in India. It is a well-known fact that yoga is not just a set of exercises; it is also deeply rooted in the cultural legacy of Hinduism. While it is important to acknowledge yoga’s origins, there is a fine line between celebrating heritage and using it to promote a particular political agenda. Ideally, the government must ensure that yoga remains an inclusive, apolitical health initiative, free of religious or ideological overtones. But ideals are regarded as unwanted aliens in the realm of realpolitik. The International Yoga Day has grown into a global celebration of physical and mental well-being, largely due to Modi’s diplomatic and cultural outreach. His call for using yoga to build peace is noble and timely. However, for this vision to be fully realised, it must be accompanied by a broader, more inclusive health agenda and a clear separation between cultural pride and political messaging. Only then can yoga become a true symbol of universal harmony and healing.