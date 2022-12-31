Project K: The Making Video Of 'Re-Inventing The Wheel' From This Prabhas And Deepika Starrer Is Out

It is all known that Pan-India hero Prabhas is busy with a handful of projects. He recently completed Om Raut's Adipurush shooting in which he essayed the role of Lord Rama and Kriti Sanon will be seen as Sita. Although the trailer of this movie is out, it received backlash and thus the makers are re-doing the graphic works. He will next be seen in Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin's Project K and it has many expectations. Being one of the biggest projects of India, the producer is planning to take it on a bigger note and the preparations are also being done in the backdrop. On the occasion of New Year, the makers of this movie shared a small making video 'From Scratch Ep 1: Re-Inventing The Wheel' and showcased their attention towards minute detailing.

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin shared the making video and showcased his dedication towards the magnum opus…

In the video, the making of a wheel is shown… It might look simple but the detailing of each part of the wheel and the research behind the designs just amaze us. So, the project also will be made in the same way and definitely it will hit the right chord!

Along with sharing the video, they also wrote, "Starting our making series at the end of the year... Here's the sneak peek into our world. #ProjectK '𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐒𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐄𝐩 𝟏: 𝐑𝐞-𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐥': https://youtu.be/DGERy23DKwM #Prabhas @SrBachchan @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @VyjayanthiFilms".

The earlier released poster is all awesome and only a robotic hand is shown with a dark background. Even the tagline, "Heroes are not born, They rise" also best suited the poster and created a noise on social media.

Well, speaking about this movie it is tentatively titled as 'Project K' and is helmed by Nag Ashwin. Being a sci-fi thriller, this movie is bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner having Bollywood's ace actors Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the prominent roles. As it is being made with a lavish budget, it is termed as the most expensive Indian film ever made in the Indian film industry. Music is being composed by Mickey J Meyer and cinematography is being handled by Dani Sanchez Lopez.

Speaking about Prabhas's next projects, he is part of Om Raut's Adipurush, Prashant Neel's Salaar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Maruti's untitled movie.