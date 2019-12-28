10 best reads from 2019

As 2019 approaches its curtain call, Crossword looks back at the most popular books of the year. From Michelle Obama's memoir, 'Becoming' to 'Diary of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown' (Book 13) by Jeff Kinney and every book in between, this list is a reminder that books can really be our best friends.



Ikigai by Hector Garcia

Happiness is something that everyone seeks in life, but it seems to be escaping everyone's grasp. We all want to achieve and extend the sense of contentment. But how? Well, Ikigai, seems to have the answer. 'Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life,' by Hector Garcia is a wonderful addition to the possibilities one can explore in finding deeper satisfaction out of life. The book offers tools to make life fulfilling, long and happy, which the author learnt when he spent time with Japanese centenarians. Give this book a chance and you will surely love it.

The 5 am club: Own your morning, Elevate Your Life by Robin Sharma

Leadership and performance expert, Robin Sharma's latest book 'The 5 am club: Own your morning, Elevate Your Life' will give you a tried and tested morning routine to make your life serene, healthy and successful. The story is about two struggling strangers who meet an eccentric tycoon, who later becomes their secret mentor. dive into this read to know more on how our own actions will help us achieve our goals.

Subtle art of not giving a f*ck by Mark Manson

Self-help books often revolve around finding happiness, positivity, wellbeing and mindfulness. However,'Subtle art of not giving a f*ck' by Manson Mark is a contrary approach to living a good life. The book encourages you to know your limitations and accept them. According to Mark one needs to embrace their fears, faults, uncertainties and confront painful truths, to be able to find the courage, perseverance, honesty, responsibility, curiosity and forgiveness in life. Filled with entertaining stories and profane, ruthless humor, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k is a refreshing slap for a generation to help them truly lead contented, grounded lives.

Life's amazing secrets by Gaur Gopal Das

Whether you are looking at strengthening your relationships, discovering your true potential, understanding to how excel at work or even how you can give back to the world, Gaur Gopal Das's debut book 'Life's Amazing Secrets' has answers to all your questions. The book is based on a conversation that takes place between the hermit and his friend Harry while traversing through Mumbai's traffic delving into concepts ranging from the human condition to finding one's purpose in life and the key to lasting happiness. The storyline is well-knit and would keep you engaged

Raavan- enemy of Aryavarta by Amish Tripathi

Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta is the exhilarating third book of the Ram Chandra series that sheds light on Raavan, the king of Lanka. The best-selling author tells R the tale of Raavan, who is considered to be one of the most complex, gifted and violent men of all time. In this book, the author leaves the reader to decide if Raavan was the greatest villain in our history or just a victim of circumstances. This Indian mythological fiction is a must-read for 2019.

Sapiens - A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

How did humans survive and thrive, leaving behind five species of their kind and made it to the most powerful species: the homo sapiens? In the book Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Dr Yuval Noah Harari gives an insight into the ancient history of mankind. According to the author, human history has been shaped by three major revolutions namely, 'The Cognitive Revolution', 'The Agricultural Revolution' and 'The Scientific Revolution'. He feels that mankind has been empowered to create and connect around ideas that do not have a physical existence. Give this novel a read to know what the author thinks.

Everything is f*cked by Mark Manson

After the mega success of his last book, 'The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck', celebrated author Mark Manson wrote a new book, 'Everything is F*cked' – A Book About Hope. In this book Manson turns his gaze to the endless calamities taking place in the world around us. Drawing from the pool of psychological research on these topics, as well as the timeless wisdom of philosophers he dissects religion and politics. He looks at our relationships with money, entertainment and the internet, and how too much of a good thing can psychologically eat us alive. He openly defies our definitions of faith, happiness, freedom—and even of hope itself.

The Forest of Enchantments by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni

In her return to fiction, the prolific Indian American author, poet and professor revisits the Ramayana from the perspective of Sita. Sita is centered alongside other women who were previously on the peripheries of the epic. The book is about women's struggle to retain autonomy in a world that privileges men, as Chitra transforms an ancient story into a gripping, contemporary battle of wills. While the Ramayana resonates even today, she makes it more relevant than ever.

Diary of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown (Book 13) by Jeff Kinney

Author-illustrator Jeff Kinney's 'Diary of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown' a mega-selling middle grade series. The story revolves around Greg Heffley and how snow shuts down his middle school, his neighbourhood transforms into a wintry battlefield. Rival groups fight over territory, build massive snow forts and stage epic snowball fights. It's a fight for survival as Greg and Rowley navigate alliances, betrayals and warring gangs in a neighbourhood meltdown. With millions of books sold around the world in 65 editions and 56 languages, Wimpy Kid has turned millions of kids into readers.

'Becoming' by Michelle Obama

'Becoming' is the memoir of former United States first lady Michelle Obama. Her memoir, is a work of deep reflection and mesmerizing storytelling, Michelle Obama invites readers into her world, chronicling the experiences that have shaped her - from her childhood to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her time spent at the world's most famous address. With unerring honesty and lively wit, she describes her triumphs and her disappointments, both public and private, telling her full story as she has lived it - in her own words and on her own terms.