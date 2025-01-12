A celebration of Indian heritage and culture

Frontier Raas, the luxury heritage fashion brand, hosted a one-of-a-kind event titled “Shringar Shrinkhala” at their store on Road No. 10, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. This event brought together influential figures from the world of fashion, art, and culture to pay homage to the timeless elegance of the saree and its significance in Indian tradition.

“Shringar Shrinkhala” served as a platform for a thought-provoking dialogue centered around the cultural importance of dressing up in India, with a special focus on the saree. The event featured an insightful panel discussion moderated by Culturist Akshat Kapoor, with esteemed guests such as Philanthropist Pinky Reddy, Celebrity Yoga Enthusiast Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Singer Vidya Shah, and Gaurang Batra, Creative Director of Frontier Raas.

The co-hosts, Archie Paranji and Bobby Kandhari, brought their distinctive style and energy to the event, making it a memorable evening. The guest list included prominent personalities from Hyderabad’s social, cultural, and business circles, including Padmaja Reddy, Elahe Heptoolah, Shubra Maheshwari, Divya Reddy Salla, and Anam Mirza, among others.

The décor was meticulously designed to capture the festive spirit of Pongal, featuring vibrant red, orange, and gold hues, intricate flower arrangements, banana leaves, and traditional Indian motifs. The celebration of culture and heritage was visible in every detail, creating an atmosphere that resonated with the spirit of Indian traditions.

Gaurang Batra, Creative Director of Frontier Raas, shared his thoughts on the event, saying, “At Frontier Raas, we’re deeply committed to preserving and promoting India’s rich textile heritage. Our event, ‘Shringar Shrinkhala,’ was a celebration of the saree’s timeless elegance and its significance in Indian culture. We’re proud to have brought together like-minded individuals to pay homage to this iconic garment, and we look forward to continuing to showcase the beauty and craftsmanship of Indian textiles through our brand.”

Philanthropist Pinky Reddy, another guest speaker, reflected on the importance of the saree in Indian culture, stating, “The concept of Shringar is deeply ingrained in our culture, and the saree is a perfect embodiment of this concept. It’s not just a piece of clothing; it’s a memoir, a legacy, and a representation of our cultural heritage. Frontier Raas offers an exclusive collection of sarees, handpicked directly from weavers, each with its own story to tell.” Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared her admiration for the saree, describing it as a “canvas showcasing India’s diverse textile heritage.” She spoke about the uniqueness of each saree, representing the traditions and craftsmanship of various regions in India. “The saree is a timeless piece of clothing, and I am delighted to be a part of this event that celebrates its elegance and cultural significance,” she added. The event was further elevated by a soulful performance from singer Vidya Shah, who presented an ode to Shringar Raas, the emotion of beauty and love, through a mesmerizing rendition of Hindustani music. Her thumri, “Ras ke Bhare Tore Nain,” was a moving expression of sensuality and passion, perfectly capturing the essence of Shringar, one of the nine Rasas in Indian classical music. “Shringar Shrinkhala” was more than just an event; it was a celebration of India’s rich cultural and textile heritage, with the saree taking center stage as a symbol of elegance, craftsmanship, and tradition. Frontier Raas continues to uphold its commitment to preserving and promoting the beauty of Indian textiles, ensuring that the legacy of the saree remains alive for generations to come.