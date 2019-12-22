A Lasting Engagement: The Jane and Kito de Boer Collection on a single-owner auction

During New York's annual Asian Art Week in March 2020, Christie's announced an additional single-owner auction, 'A Lasting Engagement: The Jane and Kito de Boer Collection', offering more than 150 works of Indian art from the prestigious collection of Jane and Kito de Boer. This is the largest and most important single owner sale of South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art. A live auction, which will take place on March 18, will be accompanied by an online sale, offering additional works from the collection between March 13-20.



A strong selection of highlights will be on view at Christie's India representative office during Mumbai Gallery Weekend, taking place from 9 to 12 January, and then exhibited at a preview at the Oberoi Hotel in New Delhi on 31 January and 1 February, coinciding with the India Art Fair.

Speaking about their collection, Jane and Kito de Boer noted, "We purchased our first paintings on impulse. These were an emotional response, reflecting our excitement at the vibrancy and energy of India's culture. Since then, collecting India's art has become an obsession. It has come to shape our lives. Today our collection has over 1000 works of Indian art. Far too many to display! The moment you run out of wall space and yet continue to acquire, is the time to admit that obsession has become addiction."

Deepanjana Klein, International Director of the South Asian Modern and Contemporary Art department stated: "The depth of this Collection is a rarity in our field. Institutional in nature and intellect, Jane and Kito collected Indian art with passion that knew no bounds. It is our honour to bring a small fraction of this Collection to the market."