A transformative guide to inner strength in a chaotic world

In a world that feels increasingly fast, fragmented, and fragile, ‘Human Superpowers – Unlock | Unleash | Uplift’ by Nihit Mohan lands not as a conventional self-help book, but as a timely inner blueprint—an emotional compass for those navigating change, uncertainty, and complexity. Whether you’re an entrepreneur building resilient teams in a volatile market or a parent striving to raise grounded children amidst digital chaos, this book offers a grounded and deeply human response to today’s challenges.

Nihit Mohan’s offering is less of a loud proclamation and more of a quiet revolution. With lived anecdotes and practical models like the RISE-UP method and Quadrants of Faith, Mohan reminds us that we do not need to add more to ourselves—we need to remember what we’ve long forgotten. The real superpowers—resilience, gratitude, faith, vision, and imagination—do not lie in technology or titles, but in our ability to respond, adapt, and lead with purpose.

Entrepreneurs will find in this book more than motivation—they’ll discover frameworks to recalibrate their inner game. In an age where leadership is often mistaken for speed and scale, Mohan nudges us to consider depth and clarity. His reflections on faith and vision resonate with anyone who has dared to build something from scratch. The parallels drawn with figures like Satya Nadella and Murlikant Petkar serve as powerful reminders: the most innovative solutions often arise from a well of internal strength. Parents, too, will find a valuable companion in these pages. As the demands of modern parenting increasingly tilt toward performance—grades, activities, screen time—Mohan gently redirects attention to inner grounding. Through stories of watching his son speak his first words in Hindi or navigating change in a foreign land, the author models a form of mindful parenting—one rooted in presence, vulnerability, and trust in the process of becoming.

Perhaps the greatest strength of this book lies in its universal applicability. A CEO in a high-rise boardroom, a mother packing tiffin boxes before sunrise, or a young student battling anxiety—all will find something familiar and empowering within its chapters. Yet the book never speaks down; it speaks with—as if Mohan is walking beside you, not ahead.

The writing is thoughtful but never pretentious. Philosophical, yet practical. From gratitude journaling to subconscious reprogramming, the book doesn’t just inspire reflection—it demands application. Each chapter is a quiet challenge: what will you now do with the awareness you’ve uncovered?

In an age where burnout, distraction, and self-doubt are increasingly common, ‘Human Superpowers’ is a kind of anchor—a reminder that success is not only about what you build in the world, but what you nurture within yourself and those you love.

This is not just a book for self-improvement. It is a call to self-leadership.

Transformative, accessible, and sincere—this book is both map and mirror. Keep it close—read it, re-read it, and pass it on.