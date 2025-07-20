Alarming rise of GI cancers in the young: Experts urge early screening and lifestyle changes

Gastrointestinal cancers are rising alarmingly in adults under 50, with cases of colorectal, pancreatic, gastric, and esophageal cancers surging globally. Experts stress the urgent need for early screening, genetic testing, and lifestyle changes to combat this trend and ensure timely detection and prevention among younger populations

In a concerning medical trend, gastrointestinal (GI) cancers are steadily increasing in adults under 50, signaling a global health challenge that experts warn can no longer be overlooked. Two recent studies—published in JAMA and the British Journal of Surgery—have shed light on the escalating rates of early-onset GI cancers, urging the medical community and public alike to act swiftly.

Traditionally associated with older adults, cancers of the digestive system—including the colon, stomach, pancreas, and esophagus—are now showing an uptick among younger populations. While colorectal cancer continues to be the most frequently diagnosed early-onset GI malignancy, the research highlights that it’s not the only one showing alarming growth.

“Colorectal cancer is the most common early-onset GI cancer worldwide, accounting for more than half of the cases,” noted Dr. Kimmie Ng of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, US. “But unfortunately, we are also seeing increases in pancreatic, gastric, and esophageal cancers in younger adults. The trend is deeply troubling and points to the urgent need for better prevention and early detection strategies.”

The British Journal of Surgery study adds a stark perspective: between 2010 and 2019, the number of newly diagnosed early-onset GI cancer cases rose by 14.8%. Notably, the steepest rise was observed in individuals in their 30s and younger, despite the majority of cases still occurring in those aged 40–49.

Perhaps most striking is the generational disparity. The findings revealed that people born in 1990 are twice as likely to develop colon cancer and four times as likely to develop rectal cancer as those born in 1950. The reasons behind this shift remain complex, but researchers emphasize that modifiable lifestyle factors such as obesity, poor dietary habits, physical inactivity, smoking, and alcohol use are contributing significantly to the risk.

Beyond lifestyle, genetics also play a critical role. The studies recommend that all individuals diagnosed with early-onset GI cancers undergo genetic testing—not only to determine their own familial risk but also to inform treatment pathways and encourage proactive screening in relatives.

Dr. Thejus Jayakrishnan, also from Dana-Farber, stressed the need for timely screenings. “Screening adherence is absolutely critical. Each missed screening is a lost opportunity to detect cancer early when it is more treatable, or to prevent cancer altogether by identifying and removing precancerous polyps,” he said.

The findings are a wake-up call for both healthcare systems and individuals. With the shifting cancer landscape, experts call for adjusted screening guidelines, greater public awareness, and a renewed focus on healthy living to combat what may become one of the most pressing health issues of the coming decades.