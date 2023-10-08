Almonds: A Smart Snack for Weight Management and Heart Health

Two recent studies have bolstered the growing body of evidence supporting the benefits of incorporating almonds into dietary plans aimed at weight management and heart health. The findings suggest that almonds not only enhance diet quality but can also aid in weight loss when included as part of a reduced-calorie diet for individuals with overweight or obesity.

The first study, funded by the Almond Board of California and published in Obesity, tracked 140 Australians aged 25-65 with overweight or obesity over a nine-month period. During the initial three months, participants were placed on either a nut-free or almond-enriched diet, with almonds constituting 15% of their daily calorie needs. Regardless of the diet, participants experienced an average weight loss of 15 pounds (7 kg) and saw improvements in lean body mass. Notably, the weight loss was sustained, with an additional 2 pounds (approximately 1 kg) lost over the subsequent six months.

Dr Alison Coates, Professor of Human Nutrition and Director of the Alliance for Research in Exercise, Nutrition, and Activity at the University of South Australia, emphasized the significance of the study’s findings, stating that incorporating almonds into a weight management eating plan not only promotes meaningful weight loss but also offers a healthy and sustainable dietary addition.

Moreover, participants consuming almonds showed improvements in certain lipoprotein subfractions, indicating potential cardiovascular benefits. The study suggests that incorporating 1.5 ounces of almonds daily, as part of a low-saturated fat and cholesterol diet, may reduce the risk of heart disease. Future research is encouraged to explore various almond doses and test populations with additional heart disease and diabetes risk factors.

In the second 12-month study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition and also funded by the Almond Board of California, researchers examined 136 habitual snacking adults in New Zealand. Half of the participants were instructed to consume 1.5 ounces of almonds or 10% of their daily calorie needs, while the control group consumed a calorie-matched high-carbohydrate snack. Participants in the almond group experienced improvements in diet quality without weight gain, demonstrating that almonds can be a nutritious snack choice.

The studies collectively emphasize that almonds, when consumed mindfully as part of a well-rounded diet, can contribute to a sense of fullness, improved dietary quality, and better overall health. Almonds, known for being a rich source of essential nutrients, may not cause weight gain and can be included in weight loss diets, underscoring their role in promoting balanced and healthy nutrition. The findings further highlight almonds’ potential cardiovascular benefits and their value as a valuable component of a balanced diet.

Almonds, providing 4 grams of fiber and 15 essential nutrients per ounce, including magnesium, potassium, and vitamin E, present an ideal snack choice for those pursuing balanced weight management eating plans. With 13 grams of unsaturated fat and only 1 gram of saturated fat per serving, almonds offer a heart-healthy option for health-conscious individuals.

Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head-Dietetics at Max Healthcare – Delhi, emphasized the nutritional advantages of incorporating almonds into one’s diet, stating, “The study underscores the nutritional advantages of incorporating almonds into your diet for long-term well-being. Almonds provide higher monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats while reducing carbohydrate and sugar intake, making them a smart choice for those aiming to achieve and maintain a healthy weight.”