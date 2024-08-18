Baasira Mata Ki Jai - A heartwarming blend of laughter and nostalgia

Recently, in the bustling city of Hyderabad, where modernity meets tradition, the theatre scene was rejuvenated with the delightful family drama ‘Baasira Mata Ki Jai’. Staged at Lamakaan by the ROADWAYZ Theatre group, the play, written and directed by Ex-Army Officer Capt Ahmed, captivated audiences with its humour, poignant storytelling, and a charming blend of forgotten melodies from the 1940s and 50s.

A Slice of Life with a Twist

‘Baasira Mata Ki Jai’ centered around the everyday life of a typical middle-class family, led by Sharma Ji and his wife, Shrimati Ji, who had dedicated their lives to raising Sharma Ji’s younger siblings, Sonu and Monu. The play’s narrative cleverly intertwined the trials and tribulations of family life with a humorous take on a serious issue—food wastage. Shrimati Ji’s culinary experiments with leftover food became a source of both frustration and affection for the family, as the brothers devised hilarious schemes to avoid eating her unconventional dishes without hurting her feelings.

Stellar Performances and Memorable Characters

The cast of ‘Baasira Mata Ki Jai’ delivered standout performances, bringing the characters to life with a natural and relatable flair. Seema Khan shone as Shrimati Ji, embodying the quintessential motherly figure with warmth and authenticity. The debutants, Lokesh and Zoya, as the younger siblings, Sonu and Monu, brought a refreshing energy to the stage, with their sibling chemistry earning well-deserved applause. Col Ramesh’s portrayal of Chiraunji Lal and Sonali’s role as Rama, the maid, added layers of humour that resonated with the audience.

A notable experiment by Capt Ahmed was the inclusion of a well-crafted script for the Master of Ceremonies (MC), played by Mohsin, whose charming personality and effortless delivery kept the audience engaged and entertained throughout the show. ‘Baasira Mata Ki Jai’ was a heartwarming and humorous portrayal of family life, layered with a thoughtful message about the importance of reducing food waste. Capt Ahmed’s direction and writing, combined with strong performances from the cast, made this play a must-watch for anyone who enjoys theatre that blends laughter with meaningful reflections on everyday life. The ROADWAYZ Theatre group truly revived the spirit of theatre in Hyderabad, leaving the audience not only entertained but also singing along to the tunes of a bygone era.