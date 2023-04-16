Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries: Ganesha says, this week, you may be feeling a strong urge to take action and make things happen. Your energy and enthusiasm are high, and you're ready to take on any challenge that comes your way. However, it's important to remember to pace yourself and not take on more than you can handle. Take time to rest and recharge so you can maintain your momentum throughout the week. This week your relationship will be in very good shape.

Taurus: Ganesha says, This week is a good time to let go of any emotional baggage or negative thought patterns that have been holding you back. On Tuesday, the new moon in Aries energises your eleventh house of networking and social connections. This is a great time to connect with like-minded people who share your values and interests. You may find yourself drawn to new social circles or joining a group or organisation that aligns with your goals. This week, you may find that your love life takes a back seat to other priorities. Focus on nurturing yourself and your own passions, and love will come naturally. Take care of your physical health by getting enough rest and exercise.

Gemini: Ganesha says, This week, you may be feeling a bit more sensitive and emotional but, that will act as your strength this week. You may be experiencing some ups and downs, and it's important to take care of yourself and your emotional well-being. Lean on your support system and don't be afraid to ask for help if you need it. You may feel a strong urge to connect with someone special this week. Take the time to reach out to those you care about, and don't be afraid to take the initiative in love.

Cancer: Ganesha says, This week, you may find yourself connecting with others on a deeper level. You may be having meaningful conversations and making new connections that could lead to exciting opportunities down the line. It's a good time to network and build relationships with people who share your interests and values. You may feel a bit anxious in your love life this week. Try to stay grounded and focus on building deeper connections with those you care about. This week is a great time to focus on your mental health. Take some time to meditate, practice mindfulness, or try a new self-care routine.

Leo: Ganesha says, This week, you may be feeling a bit more confident and self-assured than usual. You may be taking on new challenges and pushing yourself outside of your comfort zone. It's a good time to take risks and try new things, but remember to stay grounded and maintain a healthy sense of perspective. You may feel a sense of emotional fulfillment in your love life this week. Take the time to appreciate the people in your life who bring you joy and support. This week, prioritise your physical health by getting enough exercise and eating well. Make sure to take breaks throughout the day to prevent burnout.

Virgo: Ganesha says, this week, you may be feeling a bit more focused and productive. You may be making progress on your goals and crossing items off your to-do list. It's a good time to stay organised and maintain your momentum, but don't forget to take breaks and recharge your batteries as needed. As the week progresses, you may find yourself feeling more assertive and confident in your abilities. With Mars in your sign, you have the energy and drive to take on new challenges and make bold moves in your career or personal life. Just be careful not to let your impatience or impulsiveness get the best of you.

Libra: Ganesha says, this week, you may be feeling a bit more creative and inspired than usual. You may be exploring new ideas and tapping into your artistic side. It's a good time to express yourself and share your talents with others. As Suggested by alignment of Venus with Jupiter in the later half of the week, everything seems to be more than just successful in terms of money, and profession. You may feel a strong desire to express your love to someone special this week. Don't hold back - let your feelings be known.

Scorpio: Ganesha says, This week, you may be feeling a lot retrospective and you will find a way of getting to the top of your plans. You may be reflecting on your values and priorities, and thinking about what you need to do to live a fulfilling life. It's a good time to connect with your inner self and figure out what you truly want out of life. You may feel a bit out of sync with your partner or potential partners this week. Take the time to communicate openly and honestly to resolve any misunderstandings. This week is a great time to focus on your diet and exercise routine. Make sure to prioritise healthy habits and avoid overindulging in unhealthy foods or substances.

Sagittarius: Ganesha says, This week, you may be feeling a bit more adventurous and spontaneous as you will be affected by presence of Jupiter in your zodiac. You may be taking risks and exploring new territories. It's a good time to embrace your sense of wanderlust and try new things, but remember to stay grounded and maintain a healthy sense of balance. You may feel a strong sense of attraction to someone new this week. Take the time to explore this connection and see where it leads.

Capricorn: Ganesha says, This week, you may be feeling a lot more focused and disciplined which will improve your productivity. You may be making progress on your goals and working hard to achieve success. It's a good time to stay organised and maintain your momentum, but don't forget to take breaks and rest as needed. This week, focus on strengthening your existing relationships rather than seeking out new ones. Take the time to communicate openly and honestly with those you care about.

Aquarius: Ganesha says, This week, you may be feeling a bit more social and outgoing than usual which will get you professional upliftment. You may be connecting with others and enjoying the company of friends. It's a good time to network and build relationships with people who share your interests and values. However, don't forget to make time for yourself and engage in activities that bring you joy and fulfillment. Investing in gold will reap good results this week. You may feel a bit restless in your love life this week. Take the time to explore new interests and hobbies to bring a sense of excitement to your relationships. Health: This week, prioritise your physical health by getting enough exercise and eating well.

Pisces: Ganesha says, This week, you may be feeling a bit more intuitive and in tune with your emotions. You may be exploring your inner world and connecting with your spirituality. It's a good time to focus on your mental and emotional well-being and engage in activities that nourish your soul. As suggested by Ketu, you might get a financial setback on Wednesday but, overall, you will be doing great in your work facades. Invest in share market this week. You may feel a strong sense of commitment to your partner or potential partners this week. Take the time to nurture these relationships and express your love and support