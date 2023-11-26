Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope









Aries: Ganesha says that this week will prove to be auspicious for the people of Aries. If you have been suffering from some disease or any other physical pain for some time, then you will get relief from it this week. Your colleagues will prove to be very helpful in removing the obstacles coming into your work. Students engaged in the preparation of examination competitions can get some good news at the beginning of the week itself. During this, the journey undertaken in connection with career business will prove to be successful and profitable.





Taurus: Ganesha says that the people of Taurus will get full support of good luck this week. At the beginning of the week itself, you can have some big success related to your career or business, due to which there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. During this, religious-manglik programs will be held at home and your mind will be very busy in such works. Faith in God will increase and blessings of elders will be received. This time will prove to be auspicious for the people associated with studies and writing. From an economic point of view, the flow of money will be good at this time and there will be an increase in the accumulated wealth.





Gemini: Ganesha says that this week is going to bring new opportunities in life for the people of Gemini. If you were thinking of changing your job or business for a long time, then your dream can be fulfilled this week. You will get new employment opportunities. However, before taking any step forward, you must take advice from your well-wishers. This week you will get the full cooperation and support of your parents while finding a solution to any major family-related problem. Best friends will also provide their full cooperation.





Cancer: Ganesha says that this week will prove to be extremely favourable for Cancerians. Your work will be appreciated. It is possible that you may also get some important position or responsibility. For those who have been thinking of furthering their business for a long time, their dream can be fulfilled this week. The obstacles coming in the work related to power-government will be removed and money will be gained. With the help of an influential person, you will heave a sigh of relief when the matters related to the court are settled outside. The obstacles coming in getting the ancestral property will be removed. There will be full cooperation from brothers and sisters while solving family issues.





Leo: Ganesha says that the people of the Leo zodiac will have to avoid anger and arrogance this week, otherwise not only your ready-made works can get spoiled. Be careful in talking, otherwise, you can wash your hands of years-old relationships. In such a situation, while laughing and joking with someone, avoid making fun of others. This week you will need to take special care of your body along with work, otherwise, you may have to suffer physical and mental pain. The middle of the week will prove to be very auspicious for those working on contract and commission.





Virgo: Ganesha says that this week will prove to be normal for the people of Virgo. At the beginning of the week, there will be a lot of busyness regarding work. You may also have to bear the responsibility of others at work. You will do well with extra hard work and effort. If you were wandering in search of employment, then you may have to wait a little longer. In business, you will get the full support of your partner, due to which you will find your business progressing slowly but surely. In the second half of the week, you will need to take special care of your daily routine and food.





Libra: Ganesha says that the people of Libra will need to pay more attention to their relationship and health this week, because, at the beginning of the week, there may be a difference of opinion or debate with a dear member of the house. In such a situation, try to overcome any problem with a calm mind and understanding. At the beginning of the week, there will be financial worries if you spend more out of pocket on things related to home repair or amenities. Suddenly there will be chances of long or short-distance travel. Due to the expensive and tiring journey, the mind will remain a little disappointed and sad.





Scorpio: Ganesha says that Scorpio sign people will get full results of the efforts and hard work put in by them this week. At the beginning of the week, the mind will be happy if there is a big opportunity related to career business. There will be an opportunity to work in association with a big scheme or organisation. Employed people will get the full support of seniors and juniors in the field. The steps taken in connection with the business will prove to be correct and there will be desired progress in it. Investments made in the past in any scheme or business will prove beneficial.





Sagittarius: Ganesha says that the people of Sagittarius will remain busy with work this week. The journey will prove to be pleasant and beneficial. During this, there will be a meeting with an influential person, with whom you will get an opportunity to associate with profitable schemes in the future. People in whose work there was some upheaval going on, this week all things will be seen to be organised. Senior’s cooperation will be received and misunderstandings with Junior will be cleared. This week is going to be very auspicious for people associated with politics. Suddenly a big position or responsibility may come in his lap.





Capricorn: Ganesha says that the people of Capricorn will need to be very careful this week from those people who often try to mislead. Be it workplace or home family, avoid taking any wrong step by being misled by someone. At the beginning of the week, the burden of additional work may come on the head of employed people. However, your friends will prove to be very helpful in handling it. This time will prove to be auspicious for students studying and writing. By the end of the week, they may get some good news. Business people must take the advice of their well-wishers once while making a big deal in the middle of the week.





Aquarius: Ganesha says that this week will prove to be mixed for the people of Aquarius. At the beginning of the week, any family-related problem will become a major cause of your troubles. This week, due to a dispute related to land-building or ancestral property, you may have to go to the court-court. At the same time, you may have to face the anger of your senior in the field of work. This week, avoid making any decisions in anger or by getting carried away by emotions. Avoid giving weight to the small things of colleagues in the workplace.





Pisces: Ganesha says that this week is going to be very auspicious for Pisces people. At the beginning of the week, all your planned work will be completed on time when good luck is with you. Employed people can get the desired promotion. Those who were thinking of a job change can get better opportunities. However, while making changes, do consult your well-wishers. This week, you will spend a lot of money on things related to comfort. There will be an atmosphere of happiness when the desired or much-awaited thing arrives in the house. For those who are doing business in partnership, this time will prove to be very auspicious.

