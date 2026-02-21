Manipur CM, Guv discuss state issues; focus on IDP rehabilitation and lasting peace

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Friday met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and discussed a range of issues concerning the state, officials said.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the Chief Minister called on the Governor at the Lok Bhavan in Imphal on Friday evening and held discussions on several vital matters related to Manipur.

However, the official did not disclose specific details of the issues discussed during the meeting. In a post on X, Lok Bhavan said: “Chief Minister Shri Yumnam Khemchand Singh called on the Governor of Manipur this evening. The meeting focused on strengthening initiatives for the welfare and holistic development of the state.”

Separately, an official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that the Chief Minister chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials at the Civil Secretariat to assess the progress and future roadmap of ongoing efforts for the rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by ethnic violence.

During the review, discussions were held on key sectors such as education, healthcare and connectivity in relation to IDP rehabilitation, with an emphasis on ensuring sustainable solutions and long-term benefits for the affected communities, the official said.

The CMO official added that during the meeting, Chief Minister Singh reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to a coordinated and people-centric approach aimed at restoring normalcy and building a stronger and more resilient Manipur.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister interacted with violence-affected IDPs and distributed benefits through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) at the Alternate Housing Complex, National Games Village (NGV) Relief Camp in Imphal West district.

Nearly Rs 33 crore was released on the occasion, the official said. Interacting with the IDPs, Chief Minister Singh said that following the withdrawal of President’s Rule and the formation of the new government in Manipur, the priority was to help displaced people return to their respective homes in an atmosphere of peace and goodwill.

He also thanked Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for his guidance in facilitating the return of some IDPs to their homes.

Notably, for the first time since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May 2023, the Chief Minister interacted with IDPs from both Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities together, in person as well as through video conferencing, as part of Thursday’s programme.

The state government organised a joint interaction programme involving IDPs from Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts.

While the Chief Minister interacted with Kuki-Zo IDPs of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi through video conference, he was physically present at an IDP centre at the Langol Alternate Housing Complex in Imphal West district.

During the interaction, IDPs from both communities shared their experiences, narrating to the Chief Minister the hardships and challenges they have faced over the past three years.



