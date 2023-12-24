Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope









Aries: Ganesha says you will feel that your career has been stuck for a long time and now there is a need to make a change in the direction of your career. This week especially, you will have to be strictly cautious about your health and body. There may also be obstacles in relationships and married life that will not allow you to come closer to your partner. Sexual intensity will be high this week, but frustration and anger may also increase due to marital discord or relationship problems.





Taurus: Ganesha says you are advised not to have an angry nature and resolve things very peacefully. Talking about professional space, there may be some issues with business partners. There may be fights and heated arguments. It is important for you to remain calm and exercise caution. However, there will be no problem regarding profits and customers will remain satisfied. You will desire a deeper relationship with your partner. You would like to change the relationship and take it to the next level.





Gemini: Ganesha says basically, this week has great potential for inner healing and transformation. Talking about the workplace, there may be some conflicts with colleagues. With the help of seniors and support from authorities, you will be able to conquer all enemies and competitors. Seniors will be happy with your work and you will also get praise. This will also be a good period to ask for a promotion or increment from the boss. If any legal case is going on then you may get relief and the decision may come in your favor.





Cancer: Ganesha says there is a possibility of a salary increase proposal this week. With the help of creative ideas and artistic activities in your personal life, you will be able to increase romance and good moments in the relationship. There will be marital compromise and sexual energy will be high. You will be able to spend a lot of time with your spouse or partner in a relationship. Even time with children will be very satisfying for you. A deep relationship will be formed with children this week.





Leo: Ganesha says talking about professional life, there will be a lot of prosperity for you this week. There will be good profit in business. Let everything remain stable and normal in the relationship. At the end of the week, you will see an increase in status and a good graph of status. This week you are advised to take a look at your behavior as you may behave a bit strange during some discussions which may affect your personal life or professional life. One good thing about this is that after discussion, all the problems of internal conflict will be solved, and there will be love and union in the family.





Virgo: Ganesha says overall, this week will be very positive for you. This week will also bring good times and will remain special for financial gains. You may be able to achieve financial gains in your business and scope. There is also a possibility of getting an appraisal or property. You will find a place of success in your new belongings and an increase in your belongings and self-esteem. Talking about personal life, there may be an argument with siblings on some issues. The key is to maintain these arguments calmly and patiently and value your siblings’ viewpoints.





Libra: Ganesha says there may be misunderstandings with friendship in your personal life, but good communication will bring everything back together. Don’t let the communication gap get bigger. Share what’s going on in your friendship. Thus you will have a comfortable experience with understanding and deep conversation with your metropolis. As far as your professional life is concerned, everything will remain stable, but it is important to have faith in the process and not lose peace. Beware of your old enemies and avoid making new ones.





Scorpio: Ganesha says in business, you are advised not to start any new ventures and continue the old ones. Try to keep more stable profits and trading speed. Finances may also require some attention as some unwanted expenses may arise. It is important to keep an eye on your enemies as they may also try to ruin your work and your customers. In my personal life, this week will be very normal and decent. Don’t expect anything new. Decency and affection will remain in relationships. However, you may feel unmotivated at times and need a short break for yourself.





Sagittarius: Ganesha says talking about professional life, this week you will have to work very hard to see success in your projects. Work load will be high and results will be delayed. There may be unnecessary expenses so it is important to take care of finances and avoid purchasing luxury items. In your personal life, everything will be very sorted out. There will be an increase in sexual relations with your spouse or partner. There will be affection and generosity in love relationships and marriage.





Capricorn: Ganesha says this week can be considered a time when you will see improvements not only in your professional life but also in your personal day-to-day life. Your social status, reputation, and respect may increase. Your personality may reflect your achievements. If you are trying to raise a family then this week can be a favorable time. Moreover, as a parent, you will derive happiness from spending time with children. Personal life will bring a lot of peace and happiness.





Aquarius: Ganesha says there may be some power struggles with superiors at work this week. However, handling these situations calmly and with a gentle approach can turn things in your favor. Finances will be stable and there will be many opportunities to enhance your financial position. Your personal life will be good. There will be many pleasant moments in your relationship this weekend with your spouse or partner. There may be some arguments with the mother but there will be a very peaceful atmosphere in the family.





Pisces: Ganesha says this will be a time for you to explore deeper truths and beliefs related to life. While doing so, there may be debates and conflicts related to the beliefs of elderly people or spiritual gurus. There may be some misunderstandings with your spouse in your personal life. Marital discord may occur due to conflict related to beliefs. It is important to understand that everyone has a different perspective and disagreements are common.

