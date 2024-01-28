Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries: Ganesha says this will keep people respecting you. Therefore, you have to control your speech and anger. Remember, this too shall pass. If misunderstandings have arisen between you and a friend, find a solution as soon as possible. This friendship is special for you too. This week there will be prosperity in legal disputes and court work. Work will remain in progress. You will always use your courage and patience appropriately to deal with any difficult situation. Work done in partnership will bring you prosperity. Divine help is always with you.

Taurus: Ganesha says there is a possibility of some auspicious function taking place at home and there is also a possibility of some auspicious function or festival being completed. Despite all this, any worry related to family can eat you from within. You will get unpleasant news this week. You will get good success in business and job. There may be some shortcomings in the good fortune received from family. This week there will be more interest in the welfare of others, religious works, and public welfare. You will get success and exaltation in the workplace.

Gemini: Ganesha says that material life is going to be favorable this week. There will be journeys related to work or the religious field. Due to your expertise and influential personality, you will be successful in pleasing the opposition. Maintain good behavior with parents, otherwise, you may have to face problems. This week you would like to spend time with your loved ones and feel relaxed with them. This week’s celebration will serve an important purpose.

Cancer: Ganesha says that this week you will get financial benefits from more than one resource. Health will be favourable. The happiness of your married life will increase and you will be happy with your spouse and children. You will get good news. There are chances of marriage for unmarried people this week. People of the Cancer zodiac sign may remain worried about many features of their lives this week. It is also possible that this may affect your friendship as well. Therefore, if any kind of stress is troubling you then try to control your mind.

Leo: Ganesha says that this week you will get better happiness and support from your family. There will be happiness and peace on the job. You will see an increase in your enthusiasm and zeal. You will get unexpected success in the field of competition. Rather, the special advice for you this week is that whether it is your loved ones or anyone else, you should always be ready to help them. Ultimately, the time has come when you must settle down.

Virgo: Ganesha says that there will be business trips this week, in which you will see clear results. Along with promotion in the workplace, you will get wealth and happiness. You will complete any task easily. The happiness of a married life will be beneficial. This week some kind of good news will brighten the happiness of the house. Siblings may get some achievement. If any kind of trouble befalls the family, the entire family will have to face that challenge together. Everyone will be involved not only in the troubles but also in the happiness of the family.

Libra: Ganesha says that this week there will be sweetness in married life. There will be profitable opportunities. There will be profit in business job. Promotion can increase jobs. Be a little careful about your health. Being good at communication will enable you to build good relationships with others. You will be successful in saving money. There are chances of doing some traveling in connection with work. You are likely to benefit from them. This week will be special for your love life. Many times, you will feel very happy about your love life. At the beginning of this week, you will be looking for an opportunity to sit with your loved one and express your feelings.

Scorpio: Ganesha says that this week you may get positive news from your in-laws and family. Sudden financial gain is possible. There will be an improvement in respect and prestige in the society. You will try to complete your work with full confidence in the workplace. This week you will receive good news from your children. The planetary positions indicate some events in which your loved ones will feel better safe and protected under the umbrella of your love. Your efforts will be appreciated. Apart from this, people also take care that while talking to their loved ones, they do not forget their responsibilities.

Sagittarius: Ganesha says that this week any kind of religious work or auspicious work can be completed in the house. Getting acquainted with new people will increase. There will be positive outcomes in marital life. Interest in religious activities will remain. You will be inclined towards community work this week. Make money and capital investment-related plans carefully till this week. If you talk about your love life and marital life, then this week you will get happiness in both your love life and marital life.

Capricorn: Ganesha says Don’t say anything that might hurt him. It is possible that people around you may be upset, which can also affect your mood. But don’t worry because this too will pass. You just focus on your work. By doing this, your attention will also be removed from your problems for some time. Soon everyone will be in a good mood and things will be fine again. You are full of extraordinary ideas but if you do not implement them properly then these ideas will lose their importance.

Aquarius: Ganesha says that if someone is getting angry with you, then speak softly and get out of there, soon everything will be fine. You will be able to do your work on time. But in any case, do not lose hope of achieving your goal. This week you will be left with your bad habits and adopt good habits. Will use this week to know myself better and set me up for success.

Pisces: Ganesha says that every person has a different limit. Do not panic in any challenging conditions as you will be able to face them in a simple way. Just believe in yourself and keep moving forth with full confidence. Which one you have been looking for for a long time can be found this week. If you try you can find everything you thought you lost in all this time. Consider yourself lucky this week. Your hard work and dedication will be recognised and appreciated again. This will keep you motivated to continue with your work. Generally, you are more dependent on your friends for emotional stability and happiness.