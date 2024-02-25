Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says that there is a possibility of getting good news from India and abroad this week. Attraction towards new things will increase. You may get a proposal related to the partnership. Accepting this will be beneficial for you. Employed people need to do their work very carefully.

Taurus

Ganesha says that this week a situation of profit is being created in the field of business. Great news will come for you and you will be blessed with good fortune. Employed people are likely to get information related to a change of location. Circumstances are in your favor.

Gemini

Ganesha says that there will be business trips this week, in which positive results will be seen. You will get respect as well as wealth and happiness in the workplace. You will make a special contribution to maintaining family happiness and peace.

Cancer

Ganesha says that this week there will be sweetness in married life. Profit opportunities will come. The business will be profitable. Rights may increase in jobs. Expenses will be high, but you will not feel any problem in maintaining your sources of income.

Leo

Ganesha says that this week you may have to face financial loss. You will be successful in defeating your rivals at the workplace. Your faith in God will increase. Your proper working system will maintain good order in the business. The financial situation will be better. The office environment will also be peaceful for employed people.

Virgo

Ganesha says that this week your inclination will be towards religious activities. Family members will be ready to help as much as they can. The advice given by you will be useful to others, which will give you respect and prestige. And organise your daily routine carefully.

Libra

Ganesha says that this week there will be normal conditions in the workplace. You will get great support and cooperation from colleagues and people in higher positions. Being intelligent, you will experience success in the workplace.

Scorpio

Ganesha says that you will not be successful in business this week. Good relations will be established with people holding high posts. Good results of the hard work done at this time will be seen in the coming days. Therefore, be completely dedicated to your work.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says that You will get good support from your loved ones this week. You will get good profits in your work area by being clever. Keep doing your work in a planned manner, you will be successful. Do not interfere in the affairs of others in the job. You are a happy person.

Capricorn

Ganesha says that whatever work you do with family members this week, you will be successful in it. Plans related to the buying and selling of property will be made. You will also get success. The situation in business will be somewhat better. You may need cash, so think about taking a loan.

Aquarius

Ganesha says that this week you will have a good time with your family. And you will suddenly feel inner peace. Reconsider your plans to change your working system. Plans are likely to get spoiled due to campaigns and stress. There will also be a light feeling in the body.

Pisces

Ganesha says that this week will be very auspicious for you and you will receive good news from all sides. Friends and relatives will also appreciate your intelligence. Due to busyness in family activities, business will not get much attention. Relations will be established with highly placed people.