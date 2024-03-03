Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says that at the beginning of this week, the people of Aries will spend most of their time participating in auspicious works and having fun. During this, a short and pleasant journey is also possible. People associated with the business will get the expected profit.

Taurus

Ganesha says that the people of Taurus will have to manage their time this week. Spend according to your pocket, otherwise, you may face a financial crunch. Be sure to take the opinion of your well-wishers before investing money in a business or any scheme.

Gemini

Ganesha says that this week will prove to be the end of long-standing troubles for Gemini. Misunderstandings or disputes with love partners will end. Love affairs will get strengthened. New opportunities will be available in terms of career and business.

Cancer

Ganesha says that Cancer sign people will be able to expand their long pending plans at the beginning of the week. Full cooperation of subordinates will be received in the workplace. Relatives will accept your love and a love affair can turn into a marriage.

Leo

Ganesha says that the people of the Leo zodiac should come out of the world of dreams and face reality this week. Don’t depend on destiny or any other person. Do not tell anyone else until the work is done. At the beginning of the week, some good news can be received from the children’s side.

Virgo

Ganesha says that This week will be moderately fruitful for people of the Virgo zodiac sign. At the beginning of the week, the mind will be affected by an unknown fear. There will be a need to work harder in the workplace. In this regard, long or short-distance travel may also have to be done.

Libra

Ganesha says to control both your anger and speech at the beginning of the week. There can be a dispute in the family, especially with a brother or sister. Any senior advice will prove beneficial to settle property-related disputes.

Scorpio

Ganesha says that For people of the Scorpio zodiac, this week is going to fulfill their wishes. Positive results will be seen in the workplace. Salaried people will get the full support of their seniors. This time is auspicious for working women.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says that Sagittarius people will have to understand well that there is no shortcut to success. This week, if you want, you can get the desired results by working hard. Do not ignore health-related problems at the end of the week, otherwise, you may end up in the hospital.

Capricorn

Ganesha says that at the beginning of the week, things will be as per your wish but, in the middle, you may have to compromise with the circumstances. The advice of a senior will prove beneficial to settle disputes related to parental property etc. Take a big decision in financial matters only after careful consideration.

Aquarius

Ganesha says that Aquarius people may face some difficulties at the beginning of the week. In this time of crisis, you will get to know the true identity of your loved ones. Due to this, it will be very easy for you to make important decisions in the future. To achieve a specific goal, students and youth have to manage their time.

Pisces

Ganesha says that during this, you will get the full support of luck. But in the middle of the week, control your emotions and avoid telling your secret things to someone else, otherwise, he may take undue advantage of it. Be honest with your spouse, otherwise, you may have to be humiliated in society.