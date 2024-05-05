Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says that this week you can go on a long journey. There can be a disturbance in family life due to which your mind will also be somewhat unhappy. Father’s health may worry you. Although you will remain dominant in the work area, you should not try to get entangled with anyone without any reason. Time is excellent for children and their fame will increase. On the other hand, it is also a great time for the students, if they concentrate even a little bit, then they will pass with good marks in their studies.

Taurus

Ganesha says that this week you can get good benefits from the business partnership and for what reason you can also go on a long journey in connection with work. There will be a situation of ups and downs in luck, due to which your work can get spoiled in the making. Family life will be happy like this. Due to not getting the full results of your hard work, your mind may remain somewhat unhappy. Time is good for the children’s side and they will be happy and the students can get the desired success in their studies.

Gemini

Ganesha says that this week you may remain mentally disturbed and your health may also remain weak. You will be able to get people to work through your speech, but your relationship with your in-laws may deteriorate, so pay full attention to this. Eating more spicy food can cause health problems. Happiness will remain in family life and you will be happy, on the other hand, time will be good for you in the work sector as well. Time is beneficial for children, although for some reason they can go away from home.

Cancer

Ganesha says that this week many thoughts will come into your mind and due to this you may have difficulty in taking decisions. Therefore, it will be necessary that you postpone any important decision of yours this week. Because the decisions taken this week will not prove to be more beneficial. There will be happiness and peace in family life and you will be happy and you can get a new position in the work area as well or with the increase in your work, your rights will also increase. Don’t get involved in any kind of conspiracy.

Leo

Ganesha says that whatever you decide this week, you will accept it only after completing it. Confidence and determination will increase in you, but there will also be an increase in some other ego, which can have an impact on your relationship. Family life can be normal and there will be victory in debates. You will get good benefits in the workplace and you will get full support from your siblings and colleagues. At the same time, they will also help them financially if needed. Time will be a bit challenging for the child side and they will have to take care of their health.

Virgo

Ganesha says that this week will be good for you, although you will also spend on long-distance travel or other work. Will be happy in your mind and affinity will increase in your speech due to which people will be attracted towards you. There can be a situation of tension in family life due to which the mind will be somewhat upset. Health problems may trouble the child and you may also complain of stomach ache or indigestion. During this, pregnant women should take care of their health.

Libra

Ganesha says that this week you will have to try to keep peace in both your work area and family life. Take care of your parents’ health and try to maintain good relations with them. There will be a situation of ups and downs in the workplace, although your colleagues will strongly support you. On the other hand, you will also get the cooperation of senior officers. There will be chances of profit for the people engaged in government work.

Scorpio

Ganesha says that this week you will be under stress due to unnecessary worries and may take some wrong decisions due to which you may have to face problems later, so do any work after thinking carefully. There will be a possibility of going on a short trip at the end of the week. Take care of the health of your siblings and treat them well. There can be a fight with friends. Family life will be peaceful and you will get progress in the field of work. You will be listened to and your work efficiency will be appreciated.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says that due to the excess of expenses this week, you will have to pay attention to your finances, otherwise, the lack of money can bother you. Health will be good, although in between you may get worried or worried about something. Leaving laziness, start another work with energy so that success can be achieved in it. Family life will be pleasant but there will be ups and downs in the work area. You have to be patient and keep doing your work smoothly.

Capricorn

Ganesha says that your family will be your first priority this week. You will spend more time on family issues. Your status will also increase in the field of work and it is also possible that you may change your job and join a better new job. There will be a tremendous increase in income, but on the other hand, the expenses will also continue to increase. Time is better for the students, there will be quadruple progress in their education day and night. Your child will be happy and will put his mind to everything.

Aquarius

Ganesha says that this week more work will be required in the workplace. There will be peace and happiness in family life and the mother will get happy. But on the other hand father’s health can become a cause of concern so pay attention to him. Time will give mixed results for children and they will have to focus on their health. It is time for hard work for the students and if they continue this sequence, then they can get good success in competitive exams as well. Some natives may get the fortune of traveling abroad.

Pisces

Ganesha says that this week you can plan to go on a long journey and after putting in a lot of effort you will get good results. In the workplace, you will have to keep working hard and maintain harmony with your seniors, otherwise, the situation may go against you. Don’t have any kind of quarrel with siblings. Family life is likely to be normal but possibly you will feel tired due to overwork, which may cause physical problems. Your mind will also be engaged in spiritual activities and you will be ready to worship God. Children may have to face trouble.