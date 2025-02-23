Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week will be full of positive energy for you. You will be able to use your creativity to the fullest, which will give you a chance to pursue new ideas and projects. Your work and workplace confidence will set you apart from others. In mid-week, there may be some complexity in relationships. Be careful in communicating with your loved ones and do not go over the edge. Try to express your feelings openly, this will help in clearing misunderstandings.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week will be satisfying for the people of Taurus. You will move forward reaping the fruits of your hard work. Some new challenges may arise at work, but due to your patience and determination, you will overcome them. There will be warmth in your relationships as well. Spending time with family and friends will give you peace. You may meet an old friend, which will bring back old memories.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week, there are a lot of activities and opportunities for Gemini natives. Interaction with your colleagues and relatives will increase, which will lead to the exchange of your ideas and opinions. This is the time to make your social life smooth and enjoyable. Your creativity will be at its peak this week, and it may inspire you to engage in new projects or hobbies. But keep in mind, it is important to keep your excitement balanced so that your thoughts remain clear.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week brings many important opportunities for Cancer natives. This is the time for self-realisation and learning. In both personal and professional life, examine your thoughts and feelings deeply. This week, there is a possibility of getting a solution to an old matter, due to which you will get mental peace. The support of your family and friends will be very important this week. With their advice and help, you will be able to face many problems.

Leo

Ganesha says this week is a sign of change in your life. You will get a good opportunity to bring out your personality and abilities. People around you will appreciate your achievements, which will boost your confidence. In the work sphere, your hard work and dedication will pay off. You are likely to succeed in an important project, which will further strengthen your professional image. This time is also favorable for making new contacts and getting involved in collaborative projects.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week is an opportunity for Virgos to reinvent themselves. You will feel that new energy and inspiration have come to your soul. This is the time for you to trust your abilities. You can bring new plans and ideas to your work, which will prove to be beneficial for you. This is the right time to plan and focus on your goals. You will need to work a little hard to keep everything under control in your personal and professional life. You will find the result of your efforts satisfactory.

Libra

Ganesha says this week is a balanced and positive time for Libra natives to step on the ground. The creativity and sociability in you will emerge from this time. It is important to maintain harmony between work and personal life. Your relationships will be sweet. Spending some time with friends and sharing your feelings will give you special stability and happiness. Activities done with the family will also prove beneficial for your mental health.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week, a lot of new possibilities can open up for Scorpio natives. This is the time for self-analysis and self-creation. You will be able to understand and uncover your deep emotional aspects. During this period, your sensitivities will be strong and you will be able to feel the energy around you deeply. Your efforts in business and your career will pay off. You may make new plans in your work, which will help you move forward.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week is a time of introspection and self-development for Sagittarius. You are going to think seriously about the direction of your life. This is the time to focus on your goals and aspirations. Your energies will be high, but keep in mind that it is also important to follow the boundaries. Your hard work will be recognised in the field of work. Your ideas and suggestions will be valued, which will lead to new responsibilities.

Capicorn

Ganesha says some important changes are going to come this week for Capricorn. Your hard work and dedication are now going to be rewarded, which will increase your confidence. There is a possibility of good communication between colleagues and higher officials in the workplace, so your initiative will be appreciated. There may also be some pleasant surprises in your personal life this week. Spending time with family members will give you mental peace.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week is a time of new opportunities for Aquarius natives. The ideas and plans you are working on will now start bearing fruit. Your creativity and sense of innovation are enhanced, which can lead you to a new direction in your workplace. Do not be afraid to share your ideas, because your voice will be heard. In personal life, harmony and understanding will increase in relationships. Spending time with family will strengthen mutual relations.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week, Pisces natives will try to achieve balance in their personal and professional lives. Your introverted nature and sensitivity will help you understand the feelings of others and show empathy toward them. People will appreciate your gentleness and kindness, which will strengthen your relationships. At this time, there will be an opportunity to focus on your work front as well. Your efforts are likely to be recognised, so do not miss showing off your skills.