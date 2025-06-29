Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week will bring new energy and enthusiasm for you. This is the right time to achieve your goals. You may face new projects in the workplace, which will require your leadership skills and creativity. The importance of mutual understanding and empathy will increase in personal relationships. Spending time with loved ones will strengthen your relationship. If there is any kind of conflict in the mind regarding an old dispute, then this is the right time to resolve it.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week can bring important opportunities for you in various aspects. This is a good opportunity to spend quality time with family and friends. There will be an increase in warmth and love in relationships. At the workplace, you will get the fruits of your hard work and dedication. Collaboration with colleagues can make important projects successful. From an economic point of view, this time can be good, but it is important to avoid unnecessary expenses.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week is a balanced and positive time for you. New opportunities will come in your social and professional life. This is a good opportunity to spend time with friends and family. Express your thoughts clearly and honestly, this will strengthen your relationship. On the professional front, your hard work and dedication will be recognised. If you are thinking of starting a new project, be prepared, as your efforts in this direction may be successful.

Cancer

Ganesha says many new opportunities will knock this week. This is the time to focus on your goals and work hard. Your ability and dedication will be appreciated in the workplace, which may indicate promotion. Financial condition is likely to improve, so manage your expenses judiciously. There will be positive changes in your social life as well. You may enjoy reuniting with old friends or family members. This is the right time to strengthen relationships.

Leo

Ganesha says this week is going to bring positive energy and wonderful opportunities for you. There will be newness in your relationship, which will further strengthen the harmony between you and your close ones. You will get support from colleagues at work, which will accelerate the pace of your progress. This week, your creativity will be at its peak. In terms of health, be a little careful and focus on regular exercise.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week will be full of energy and creativity for you. You will be able to express your ideas, and your creative projects will attract more attention. Try something new this week, whether it is an art project or a new hobby. Your relationships will also improve, especially if you plan to spend more time with your loved ones. Communicate and share your feelings; this will make your relationships stronger. Pay attention to your health this week.

Libra

Ganesha says many new opportunities may come your way this week. Your role in collective work will be important, and your ideas will be respected. Cooperation with your colleagues at the workplace will increase, and you will be in a position to take the lead while working on an important project. There is also a need to maintain balance in personal relationships. You should be careful during conversations, as some differences may arise.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week, an ocean of new possibilities and opportunities is going to open up for you. You will be known for your creativity and thoughtfulness, and this will impress those close to you. This is the time when you can share your ideas and establish collaborations with fellow people. Your mental health will remain strong this week, and you will be full of enthusiasm and energy. However, you will need to maintain your inner emotional balance.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week, you will get a chance to face new opportunities. Your social activities will increase, and you will also get the opportunity to make new friends. On the work front, you will have to face challenges by taking advantage of your skills and thoughtfulness. Take care of your mental health; a little relaxation is needed. Consider adopting an old hobby or interest again, it will give you relief.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week is a time of organisation and clarity for you. Your hard work and efforts are now bearing fruit. You may get an opportunity to complete an important project at the workplace, for which you will get a chance to showcase your abilities properly. Do not hesitate to show your talents, as others may come to know about your abilities. In personal relationships, communication will have an important place. You will be able to express your feelings in a proper way, which will make your relationship stronger.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week is a time of energy and enthusiasm for you. You are ready to express your creativity to the fullest. There will be clarity in your thinking, and your partners will understand your ideas. There are possibilities of new opportunities in the professional field, so this is the right time to move forward with your plans. There will also be sweetness in personal relationships. You may meet an old friend, who will give you new inspiration.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week will bring many new possibilities and opportunities for you. Your creativity and sensitivity will be at their peak at this time, allowing you to form deep connections with people around you. This week will infuse new energy into your relationships. If you are single, there is a possibility of meeting someone special. Do not hesitate to share your heart’s feelings. Your hard work and dedication at work will be appreciated by your colleagues and superiors. Your ideas are likely to be recognised at this time.