Bharat Utsav lights up Moscow with colours of India

Moscow’s iconic Manezhnaya Square turned into a vibrant celebration of Indian culture as the Festival of India – Bharat Utsav continued to captivate audiences with its rich blend of dance, music, art, and spirituality. Held from July 5 to 13, the festival is jointly organised by the Indian Embassy in Russia and the Moscow government as part of the larger ‘Summer in Moscow’ initiative.

The day began with a soulful start as devotional and patriotic songs resonated across the square, paying homage to India’s spiritual and national heritage. The Indian Embassy in Russia shared glimpses on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “A soulful start to the day with devotional and patriotic melodies in praise of Bharat. Spiritual hymns, Russian tributes and Hindi patriotic songs echoed a message of peace and pride. VikaasBhi, ViraasatBhi!”

A major highlight of the festival has been its energetic dance performances. Paying tribute to Indian cinema, Bollywood-themed shows by dance troupes electrified the atmosphere with rhythm and colour. Cultural groups also showcased classical forms such as Kuchipudi, Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Odissi, and Singri, alongside regional songs in Tamil and Maithili. The JivanNritya Group’s mesmerizing performance on the ‘Family of Gods: Shiva, Parvati, and Ganesha’ was particularly well-received.

Manezhnaya Square has been transformed into an Indian cultural haven, complete with lush greenery, traditional décor, and relaxation zones designed to immerse visitors in Indian aesthetics. The grounds also host a bustling cultural fair, displaying local and Indian handicrafts such as ceramics, paintings, wooden carvings, and ethnic attire.

Interactive elements like the ‘Discover India’ quiz offer attendees a chance to engage with Indian history and culture, while workshops and masterclasses provide hands-on experiences in Indian arts and traditions.

Adding to the spiritual aspect of the event, a Raja Yoga meditation session introduced participants to the ancient Indian practice of mind control and self-realisation, promoting inner peace and mental wellness.

Speaking about the growing fascination with Indian traditions in Russia, BulatNurmukhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee, said, “Interest in Indian culture among both Muscovites and city visitors remains exceptionally strong. This was evident during International Yoga Day at VDNKh which drew 7,000 participants. With Bharat Utsav, we present another large-scale cultural initiative that strengthens Indo-Russian ties.” He further noted that Indian participants had specially travelled to Moscow to share their culture, cuisine, and traditions, making the festival a global platform for cultural exchange. As part of the ‘Summer in Moscow’ project, Bharat Utsav joins over 1,000 festivals and events aimed at showcasing global cultures to Muscovites. With its vibrant fusion of heritage, performance, and participatory experiences, the Festival of India has not only brought a slice of India to Russia but also deepened the cultural bond between the two nations.