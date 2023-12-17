Dancing With The Clouds

Author: Tarab Khan

Publisher: Bloomsbury

Price: Rs 1099

A curious little girl arrives at a gypsy fair, where an Enchantress lures her into buying a kaleidoscope. On the night of the crimson moon, fate conspires, and the little girl slips into the mysterious kaleidoscope. Her life alters forever as she becomes trapped inside a newfound world of magic and dreams. Alongside her unusual companions, she experiences many alluring adventures. Written by Artist Tarab Khan, these irresistible tales are illustrated with enchantment and intrigue. The stories beckon children, young minds, and grown-ups to explore a universe where abstractions flourish, realities are challenged, and new dreams take shape.

Nocturnal Flights

Author: Meera Bhansali

Publisher: Saffornberry

Price: Rs 249

The ‘Nocturnal Frights’ is the second in the series of dark poetry. The first being “Speck’ which deals with the societal issues leading to mental health issues faced by individuals. The ‘Nocturnal Frights’ is all about the fear, ghostly apparitions, and night creatures that haunt the mind and the soul. The work is all fictitious and the author by no way is endorsing witchcraft or the idea and existence of unearthly creatures. The book is a collection of poems in the “Dark” poetry form. Dark poetry is the use of dark and often negative themes in a poetic manner. Instead of writing about such a topic in a diary or story format, the writer has turned it into verse. Such poetry is linked to Gothic and horror genres as well as cultural and fashion subcultures in contemporary society.

The Taste of Midnight

Author: Sanjeev Bansal

Publisher: Rumor Books

Price: Rs 299

Mike, a naïve and humble guy comes from one of the poorest villages culminated into the castle of bloodcurdling events.An eclipse of darkness plays her hand – Stella, best mate of Mike is abducted by an anonymous mastermind.

What follows is a strange and frightening escapade…

That masks the secret of lure, murder, bluff and chase…

And an accused murderer Mike.

Durga The Divine Warrior

Author Sukanya Basu Mallik

Publisher - Ukiyoto Publishing house

Price: Rs 200

In a time of darkness and despair, the demon Mahishasura’s tyranny threatens to consume the world. But hope emerges as the supreme goddess, Durga, descends from the cosmic realm. With her radiant presence and unwavering determination, she embarks on an epic journey to vanquish evil and restore peace. Witness the awe-inspiring battles, the summoning of her mighty lion companion, and the ultimate triumph of light over darkness. Durga: The Divine Warrior is a visually stunning and engaging comic book that brings to life the rich tapestry of Indian mythology, captivating readers of all ages with its timeless tale of bravery, strength, and the enduring power of good.