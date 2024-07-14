In ‘The Girl in the Well’, Author Siddharth Sen crafts a gripping mystery thriller based on true events. Rani, a reporter, is abducted, and three months of her memory is erased. As she fights to uncover the truth, seemingly unconnected stories reveal a complex web behind her abduction. Her unyielding determination and courage drive the narrative, making each page a heart-pounding journey. Will Rani unravel the mystery and reclaim her lost memories? Discover the spine-chilling truth in this unputdownable thriller.

Author: Siddharth Sen

Publisher: Amazon Kindle, Kolkata

Price: Rs.249/

The Mahabharata did not end with the Pandavas winning the war. A great deal was to be learnt, even as they embark on their final journey and climb up Mt. Sumeru. A modern family’s fate is intertwined and they undergo a series of events that show us that how little we learn from history. God’s covenant with Noah was a commitment to maintain the inherent relationship between Creator and creation. What should mankind do when faced with an apocalyptic scenario in a modern day world? Should they follow in Noah’s stead. ‘A Tale of Parallels’ is a collection of short stories that will engage the readers in many such unique experiences.

Author- Ravi Valluri

Publisher- AKS Publishing House

Price- Rs.199/

Pun equals fun. Are you a person who likes to make a situation a little humorous? Do you enjoy cracking jokes and being the one who can make people laugh? Even if you are a person who just wants to have a good laugh, this book is for you. A pun is a figure of speech that includes a play of words that have more than one meaning or those that sound alike. Among the figures of speech, pun can be said to be the most intriguing and amusing. The latest edition of the book ‘Pun Is Fun’ by Dr Ravi Prakash Tiwari has 2100 puns, including a new type of pun. Owing to their creativity, they leave the reader with loads of laugher.

Author- Dr Ravi Prakash Tiwari

Publisher- Evincepub Publishing

Price- Rs.300/

“Halo — Colors of Aura” by Nigama RV is a poignant poetry collection centered on love, lost love, and the spectrum of human emotions. Each poem captures the essence of deep affection, heartache, and the complexities of relationships. Nigama RV’s evocative language and vivid imagery invite readers into an intimate exploration of emotional landscapes. Through its heartfelt and reflective verses, ‘Halo’ offers a compelling and relatable portrayal of the joys and sorrows that define the human experience.

Author — Nigama Rv

Publisher — Chaaya Publications

Price — Rs.300/