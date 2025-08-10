Brand USA invites travellers to discover the nation by bike

There’s never been a better time to explore the USA on two wheels. From bustling citystreets to quiet coastal paths and thrilling mountain trails, cycling offers a unique way to see America’s culture, landscapes, and communities. Between now and 2026, cyclists can look forward to special events, upgraded bike lanes, and unforgettable adventures.

The USA boasts biking experiences for every rider — from mountain adventures to scenic coastal cruises. In 2026, the nation celebrates its 250th birthday with events in cities like Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. The FIFA World Cup will also be hosted in 11 cities, and Route 66 will mark its 100th anniversary, inviting cyclists to explore its historic path. Annual events like Race Across America, Conquer the Coast in Texas, and Bike New York’s Discover Hudson Valley Ride offer challenges and community fun.

City Rides & New Bike Lanes

Cities are enhancing bike infrastructure. Chicago’s Clark Street Protected Bike Lane adds safety features and connects to shopping and dining. San Diego’s Pershing Bikeway links North Park to downtown through Balboa Park. California’s Napa Valley Vine Trail now connects Calistoga and St. Helena, and Connecticut’s Moosup Valley State Park Trail extends into Rhode Island, part of the East Coast Greenway. Urban parks like Central Park, Golden Gate Park, and Boston’s Emerald Necklace provide car-free, scenic loops.

Mountain Adventures

Bentonville, Arkansas, dubbed the “Mountain Biking Capital of the World,” offers 130 miles of singletrack. Moab, Utah, and Lake Tahoe cater to adventurous riders, while Vermont’s Kingdom Trails and Idaho’s Sun Valley provide hundreds of miles of alpine terrain. Oregon’s Whiskey Run system winds through old-growth forests along the Pacific.

Outdoor Escapes

Cyclists can combine biking with camping at spots like Oregon’s Banks-Vernonia State Trail or enjoy inn-to-inn tours with companies like Discovery Bike Tours and Wilderness Voyageurs. National and state parks welcome cyclists to reduce congestion, and adaptive biking trails like Vermont’s Driving Range ensure inclusivity.

Coastal Cruising & Culinary Tours

Beach rides shine along the Gordons Pond Trail in Delaware, Los Angeles’ Marvin Braude Bike Trail, and Florida’s Sanibel Island Trails. Culinary trips include Santa Fe’s Margarita Trail, Portland’s Food Cart tours, and New York’s Hudson Valley Winery rides.