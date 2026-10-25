Building trust around incontinence among middle aged women

For many in their middle age, the spectre of incontinence could loom large as they make choices on what to wear, whether to travel and if they can venture out to enjoy their lives to the fullest. The issue of incontinence could now potentially be addressed, thanks to a new TV commercial by adult diaper brand Friends from Nobel Hygiene Limited, which encourages women to take up adult diapers as a pragmatic solution.

The campaign, which went live in October 2026, lays emphasis on tackling a key pain point in the category: the hesitation among first-time users to try out the product. While the general awareness about urinary incontinence (UI) is on the rise, adult diapers are associated with old age and being bedridden. Moreover, there are apprehensions about the leak-proof protection offered by the product. One in every three Indian women above the age of 45 suffers from chronic urinary incontinence. Women form nearly 70% of the chronic UI sufferers in the country, and 14 million middle-aged women in India are expected to be impacted, said Kartik Kamal Johari, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer, Nobel Hygiene Limited. Conceptualised by advertising agency Sideways, the commercial narrates the story of a middle-aged woman who is persuaded by her friends to travel with them.

While she decides to go ahead and try an adult diaper for the first time ever, there is an undercurrent of hesitation as she is unsure about the leak-proof assurance the product claims to deliver. Abhijit Avasthi, founder, Sideways, said the campaign takes on a delicate topic and uses a relatable premise that most people could connect to on a positive note. The confidence-building around the product is intrinsic to the concept, he added, with the idea being to tie friendship with a sense of reassurance that comes with the product. The tagline of the campaign, ‘Bharose Wali Dosti’ focuses on building this association between trust and friendship. The confidence that women feel with the support of close ones is linked to the comfort offered by Friends Adult Pants.

The objective of the campaign is to normalise the use of such products as women take on adventures and lead fuller lives without having to worry about incontinence, said Johari. Moving beyond the association with age and being bedridden, the idea is to encourage women to be able to take up challenges with a pragmatic approach. While focusing on the aspect of travelling, the commercial also aims to drive trial by targeting the hesitation of first-time users. In essence, it is about building confidence around a product that could enable them to address a common concern without necessarily disrupting their lives.