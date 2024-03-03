Casa Pop’s showcase at Artix Exhibition to celebrate women’s indomitable spirit

Raseel Gujral Ansal’s artistic living brand Casa Pop is embracing the diversity and complexity of femininity in all its forms and presenting them as a collage of visual culture at the second edition of the Artix exhibition which will be held on March 16 and 17 at The Park Hyderabad.

The exhibition ‘Terracotta & Gold: The Three Faces of Eve - Diva | Devi | Damsel’, featuring a series of sculptures, is a confluence of art, design, and storytelling. It is a dialogue between tradition and modernity, capturing the dynamic roles of the Devi, Damsel, and Diva in all their glory.

The triad of Devi sculptures has been crafted by Rajasthani artisans.

“Women have been oppressed for centuries, yet they have continued to push boundaries, advocate for change, and pave the way for future generations. Through this artistic showcase, we are honouring these struggles and triumphs, and acknowledging their contributions in shaping societies and cultures,” says Raseel Gujral Ansal, Creative Director and Founder of Casa Pop.

The special ‘Gold Edit’, featuring two wallpapers – ’Tea for Two’ and ‘Match Made in Heaven’, serve as powerful visual narratives, capturing the essence of strength, courage, perseverance and beauty. The former is a whimsical wallpaper that beckons with stories of romance and shared destinies, capturing the essence of companionship. The latter one is a testament to the symphony of life, depicting India’s regal heritage through a dance of natural and royal imagery.

The quintessential ‘Memory Wall’ will serve as a repository of memories, inviting visitors to inscribe their stories and celebrate the vibrant spirit of Indian women through personal and collective memories.

There will also be an installation made of terracotta plates, with hand-painted motifs that speak of heritage and artistry. These limited-edition pieces are a testament to traditional skills and contemporary creativity.