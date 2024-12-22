Celebrate the Festive Season in Dubai 2024

As the world welcomes the chill of winter, Dubai transforms into a sunny wonderland of festive joy, making it the perfect destination for holiday revellers seeking warm weather paired with vibrant celebrations. From winter markets to glittering light displays, festive feasts, and thrilling outdoor activities, the city promises a magical experience for everyone. Whether you’re hunting for unique gifts, indulging in culinary delights, or exploring iconic landmarks, Dubai’s festive season is set to create memories that last a lifetime.

Winter Markets and Festive Attractions

Dubai’s festive season kicks off with a series of winter markets that blend traditional holiday charm with a unique Middle Eastern twist. These markets offer everything from boutique fashion and jewelry to artisanal homeware and festive eats.

A perennial favorite, the Christmas Market at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, begins on 6 December 2024. Adorned with an impressive tree and packed with family-friendly activities, it’s a must-visit destination. Highlights include seasonal food stalls and abra boat rides with Santa. Meanwhile, the Winter District, held from 14–22 December at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, transforms into a festive paradise featuring a marketplace, live entertainment, and a snow play area.

For a snowy adventure, head to Ski Dubai’s Winter Wonderland, where visitors can meet Santa, slide down thrilling slopes, and enjoy hot chocolate in an Alpine-inspired café. Options like “Breakfast with Santa” (starting at Dhs80) and “Snow Fun and Meet Santa” (Dhs325) cater to families looking for a magical winter outing. Alternatively, check out Dubai Mall’s Grotto, where children and adults alike can shop, skate at the Olympic-sized ice rink, and visit Santa from 6 December to 5 January.

Festive Feasts

Dubai’s culinary scene comes alive during the holidays, with many restaurants and hotels offering special festive menus. Traditional favourites like roast turkey, mince pies, and yule logs are served in stunning settings across the city.

• Helios at Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort hosts a BBQ Christmas lunch for Dhs395 per adult and Dhs195 per child.

• Lah Lah in The Greens offers a pan-Asian brunch with sharing plates starting at Dhs265 per person.

• For British classics, head to Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen at Souk Madinat Jumeirah for a set menu featuring spiced pumpkin soup and homemade Christmas pudding (Dhs525 for adults and Dhs225 for children).

Don’t miss the festive afternoon tea at Aspen Café, located in Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, available until 8 January 2025 (Dhs200 for one or Dhs375 for two).

Shopping for Unique Gifts

The 30th Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), running from 6 December 2024 to 12 January 2025, is the city’s flagship retail extravaganza. This year’s edition opens with the 321 Festival, featuring three nights of live entertainment at iconic locations. Throughout the festival, expect exclusive promotions, drone shows, fireworks displays, and light art installations across Dubai’s premier malls, including Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates.

For something more traditional, visit the souks of Old Dubai to shop for gold, frankincense, and myrrh. Alternatively, the Ripe Market at Dubai Police Academy Park transforms into a festive winter wonderland with handmade crafts, artisanal treats, and visits from Santa.

Festive Hotels and Seasonal Stays

Dubai’s hotels go above and beyond during the holidays. Highlights include The Lana in Business Bay, which dazzles visitors with a sparkling Christmas tree and chocolate installations, and Atlantis, The Palm, renowned for its New Year’s Eve celebrations and festive stay packages.

For a desert escape, book a stay at Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, where starlit feasts, gingerbread decorating, and festive afternoon teas await. Jumeirah Group properties, including Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Al Qasr, offer luxury stays filled with holiday cheer.

Tree and Light Displays

No festive season in Dubai is complete without admiring the dazzling displays across the city. Tree-lighting ceremonies take place at venues like Park Hyatt Dubai (6 December), Bab Al Shams Desert Resort (7 December), and SLS Dubai (12 December). Iconic destinations such as Mall of the Emirates and Galeries Lafayette at Dubai Mall feature shimmering baubles and captivating festive decor.

Festivities by the Sea

Dubai’s coastline offers unforgettable holiday experiences. Rent a yacht and cruise along the city’s skyline, taking in landmarks like Atlantis, The Palm, and Burj Al Arab. With fireworks lighting up the night sky, it’s a spectacular way to celebrate the festive season.

Winter Sun Outdoor Activities

The cooler weather makes outdoor adventures irresistible. Explore the desert with a thrilling 4x4 ride, camel trek, or sandboarding. For a more immersive experience, visit the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, where guided tours provide insights into Bedouin culture.

For nature enthusiasts, the mountain enclave of Hatta in the Hajar Mountains offers hiking, kayaking, and biking opportunities, alongside cultural attractions like the Hatta Heritage Village. For an evening under the stars, head to Sonara Desert Camp, where live entertainment, fairy lights, and gourmet dining create a magical desert experience.

New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Dubai’s New Year’s Eve celebrations are legendary. The Burj Khalifa takes center stage with breathtaking fireworks, lights, and lasers illuminating Downtown Dubai. Tickets to Burj Park’s viewing area start at Dhs580 for adults, with family-friendly public access available for free. Other highlights include glamorous soirées at AURA Skypool (Dhs2,500 per person) and gala dinners at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray on Palm Jumeirah, starting from Dhs2,000 per person. The festive season in Dubai is a vibrant mix of traditions and modernity, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re sipping hot chocolate in a snow park, dining on a luxurious yacht, or exploring glittering markets, Dubai ensures your holiday season is unforgettable. Celebrate this winter in style and create cherished memories under the sunny skies of this remarkable city.