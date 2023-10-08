Chant ‘Om’ to feel Lord Shiva in your soul

Om is a sacred sound chanted for centuries in many different spiritual traditions. It is often used at the beginning and end of yoga and meditation sessions, and it is also used in many other forms of spiritual practice.



Om is believed to be the sound of the universe, and it is said to contain all of the other sounds that exist. When we chant Om, we connect with the source of all creation. Chanting Om has many benefits, both physical and spiritual. Here are just a few of the ways that chanting Om can improve your life:

Physical benefits:



• Reduces stress and anxiety: Chanting Om has a calming effect on the mind and body and can help reduce stress and anxiety. This is because chanting Om activates the parasympathetic nervous system, responsible for the “rest and digest” state.

• Improves sleep: Chanting Om can help enhance sleep quality by promoting relaxation and reducing stress.

• Boosts the immune system: Chanting Om can help to boost the immune system by increasing the production of white blood cells.

• Reduces pain: Chanting Om can help reduce pain by releasing endorphins, the body’s natural painkillers.

Spiritual benefits:



• Increases self-awareness: Chanting Om can help to increase self-awareness by focusing the mind on the present moment.

• Promotes spiritual growth: Chanting Om is a powerful way to connect with the divine and encourage spiritual growth.

• Brings peace and happiness: Chanting Om can help to bring peace and happiness to your life by calming the mind and connecting you with the source of all creation.

How to chant Om



To chant Om:

1. Simply sit in a comfortable position and close your eyes.

2. Take a few deep breaths to relax your body and mind.

3. Begin to chant Om slowly and deeply. You can chant Om aloud or silently, whichever you prefer.

There is no right or wrong way to chant Om. The most important thing is to be sincere and focus on the mantra’s sound. You can chant Om for as long or as short as you like.

Tips for chanting Om



• Find a quiet place where you will not be disturbed.

• Sit in a comfortable position with your back straight.

• Close your eyes and relax your body.

• Take a few deep breaths to center yourself.

• Begin to chant Om slowly and deeply.

• Focus on the sound of the mantra and let go of all thoughts.

• You can chant Om for as long or as short as you like.

If you are new to chanting Om, start chanting it for a few minutes each day. You can gradually increase the time you chant as you become more comfortable.

Chanting Om is a simple but powerful practice that can benefit your physical and spiritual well-being. If you want to improve your life, I encourage you to try chanting Om today.