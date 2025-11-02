Chiranjeevi praises Hyderabad police at Ekta Diwas 2K Run regarding deepfake threat

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who was seen donning the Ayyappa maala, participated in the Ekta Diwas 2K Run organized by the Hyderabad Police to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary. The event, held to promote unity and national integrity, witnessed an inspiring speech from the actor, who emphasized the importance of combating the growing misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deepfake technology.

Addressing the gathering, Chiranjeevi lauded the Hyderabad Police, particularly Commissioner Sajjanar and the Cyber Crime Division, for their relentless efforts in tackling cybercrimes. He commended their proactive measures and swift actions in tracking online offenders and spreading public awareness about digital safety.

“Technology has undoubtedly made our lives easier and more connected,” Chiranjeevi said, “but its misuse—especially through deepfake videos—poses a real danger to individuals and society. The government is already working on enforcing stronger laws tocurb these cyber threats and ensure accountability.”

The Megastar further highlighted that while innovation and AI advancements are welcome, they must be used with responsibility and ethics. “Using technology to harm someone’s image for fun or fame is deeply wrong. Awareness and empathy should guide our actions inthis digital era,” he added, urging the youth to be vigilant and informed.

Chiranjeevi also praised the Ekta Diwas 2K Run as a fitting tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose vision of a united India continues to inspire the nation. “This event beautifully captures the spirit of unity and togetherness that Patel garu stood for. I am proud to be part of this initiative,” he said.

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi is currently filming his upcoming Sankrantirelease, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film, expectedto be a full-fledged entertainer with all the commercial elements, has already created strong anticipation among fans.

With his powerful words and public presence, Chiranjeevi once again demonstrated his commitment not only to cinema but also to social awareness and public welfare, reminding citizens that unity in action and responsibility in technology use are essential to building a safer, stronger India.