Christmas Countdown in Louisiana

Louisiana’s rich culture and unique traditions offer a variety of Christmas celebrations and experiences. From magnificent fireworks to vibrant parades, Christmas in Louisiana is a beautiful blend of traditional and modern festivities combined in a month-long celebration of the magical holiday season.

Kickoff to Christmas- Join Downtown Ruston for its annual Kickoff to Christmas on November 21, 2024, featuring festive activities, holiday tunes, the tree lighting ceremony, and a special visit from Santa. Patrons can enjoy extended shopping hours and local dining as well.

Natchitoches Christmas Festival- Each year, downtown Natchitoches transforms into a holiday wonderland with the Natchitoches Christmas Festival with hundreds of thousands of coloured lights and set pieces. Named after a Native American tribe, Natchitoches (pronounced Nack-a-tish) is the oldest permanent settlement in the Louisiana Purchase Territory. Since 1927, it is home to one of the oldest community-based holiday celebrations in the country. Starting as a one-day festival, the Natchitoches Christmas Festival has evolved into a six-week-long Christmas Season. This is its 98th year and will take place from November 23, 2024, to January 6, 2025. Yahoo previously ranked the festival as the 3rd “Best Holiday Light Show” behind Rockefeller Center and Disneyland.

Logansport Christmas Festival- The Logansport Christmas Festival is another month-long holiday congregation between November and January bringing together music by Grammy Award-winning Don Henry, dozens of vendors, a Classic Car Show, a parade, Christmas lights fireworks, and more.

Christmas Open House- Monroe celebrates the Christmas Open House at the Biedenharn Museum & Gardens on December 2, 2024, with captivating holiday decor. The Biedenharn Museum & Gardens is a museum complex that features regularly scheduled exhibits and a multitude of events. It is composed of a historic home filled with antiques and artefacts, formal English gardens, a Bible Museum, a Museum Store, and the must-visit Coca-Cola Museum.

Christmas in the Country- Continuing the holiday excitement from December 6 to 8, St. Francisville hosts Christmas in the Country, where visitors can listen to music, watch the lighting of the Christmas tree, view a live nativity, have breakfast with Santa, enjoy a Christmas Parade and more.

Christmas on Caddo Fireworks Festival- In Oil City, near Shreveport, is the Christmas on Caddo Fireworks Festival on December 7, 2024, which celebrates the Christmas spirit and joy with local entertainment, beautiful firework displays over Caddo Lake, a bounce house, clowns, food booths, arts and crafts, live music, fair food, and the opportunity to click pictures with Santa.

A Rural Life Christmas- In Baton Rouge, stop by the Rural Life Museum for the annual A Rural Life Christmas on December 8, 2024, a 19th-century Louisiana Christmas celebration with decorations representative of special times of long ago displayed throughout the museum’s grounds. See artisan demonstrations like syrup making, open hearth cooking, textiles, soap making and blacksmithing.

Bonfire Traditions in Southern Louisiana- Celebrate the tradition of holiday bonfires in South Louisiana at the Algiers Bonfire & Concert on December 7, 2024, the largest public event in Algiers and a melting point of Louisiana’s cultural tradition and a fun, family-friendly annual community gathering. Listen to musical performances, eat delicious food from local vendors and shop at the holiday craft market as you watch a 30-foot sculptural bonfire set ablaze. The tradition is also kept alive at the Festival of the Bonfires from December 13 to 15, 2024 in Lutcher, so head over for carnival rides, Santa’s Very Merry Forest, and of course a massive bonfire.

Christmas in Alexandria- There is plenty of holiday cheer in Alexandria, including an annual holiday concert by the Rapides Symphony Orchestra on December 8, 2024, a fun and cheerful musical evening for the whole family and the Holiday Light Safari on select nights in November and December at the Alexandria Zoo.

NOLA ChristmasFest and More- In New Orleans, NOLA ChristmasFest between December 20 to 30, 2024, will offer endless fun and activities, such as a real indoor ice-skating rink, ice slides, carnival rides, Santa and friends, a holiday stage, giant decorations and more. To click the perfect holiday selfie, stop by the famous Roosevelt Hotel for a look at their wildly popular, ornate decorations, the perfect backdrop for a photo-op. While you are there, make sure to have a drink at the Sazerac Bar or grab a sweet treat at Teddy’s Café. Additionally, you can participate in a Christmas Eve dinner reminiscent of the old Catholic tradition of the Reveillon dinner, a feast to satisfy hungry parishioners returning from midnight mass on Christmas Eve. The reinvention of this tradition welcomes all to celebrate in dozens of restaurants around New Orleans throughout the month of December.

Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration - Over in Lake Charles, experience the Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration in December featuring a hot chocolate fun run, Santa’s Workshop on the lakefront, a tree lighting ceremony, and fireworks over the lake. This event is full of fun for all ages complete with children’s activities, food trucks and live entertainment.

Retail Therapy- If you are in need of some retail therapy, look no further than, the Merry Market in Gonzales, one of the largest Christmas markets in the state, and browse through vendors from across the country. In the Kids Zone, make reindeer food for Santa’s trusty steeds. Over in New Roads, visit the Holiday Market at the Mill for shopping, dining, and holiday music.

Festivities in Northshore- On the Louisiana Northshore, you will find plenty of holiday celebrations. See the town lit up and glimmering in holiday lights, celebrate with a Christmas Parade on the Mandeville lakefront, hear holiday music at various venues, shop at the Annual Christmas Extravaganza Arts & Crafts Expo, taste holiday dining specials and more.