Content Creation Trends

As we immerse ourselves in the digital realm, spending a significant portion of our time on screens, it becomes increasingly challenging to escape the influence of social media and the content created by influencers. Here are the anticipated trends in 2024:

Rise of creatorpreneurs: The creator economy is undergoing a transformation, shifting from entertainment-centric content to a focus on education and knowledge sharing. A new breed of creators, termed “creatorpreneurs,” is emerging. This trend emphasizes sustainable business ownership over the pursuit of celebrity influencer status. The sectors experiencing significant growth include personal development, health and fitness, and personal finance, reflecting a strong demand for creator-led educational content.

Growth in e-learning: The e-learning industry is projected to surpass $460 billion by 2026, presenting a vast opportunity for creators in the educational space. Platforms like Classplus have witnessed a substantial increase in earnings for non-academic creators, with a 2.5X surge in 2023. The number of creators using the platform has also grown by 300% since 2021.

Shift from social media to digital learning products: Creators are diversifying their income streams and venturing into entrepreneurship to establish sustainable revenue through digital learning products. Concerns about the unpredictability of ad revenue and seasonal brand deals on social media are driving this shift. Algorithm changes have impacted audience engagement for 77% of creators, leading to financial losses for many.



Rise of fin-fluencers: The surge in financial awareness among retail investors has led to the rise of “fin-fluencers.” The number of investor accounts has significantly increased, and finance and investment education has become a prominent category across platforms. Creators are offering courses on financial literacy and advanced investment strategies to cater to various levels of expertise and interest.



Upskilling for professional growth: Creator-led courses are gaining popularity as alternatives to traditional education. The flexibility and accessibility of these courses allow individuals to upskill at their own pace and at an affordable cost. Demand for online creator-led courses is soaring, with coding, digital marketing, and personality development experiencing remarkable growth. Professionals are seeking 1-on-1 mentorship and consultations with leaders from major tech companies.

Boom in categories for “Bharat”: Social media is empowering successful business owners to share their expertise, enabling others, especially women in Tier II+ India, to generate income and start ventures. Courses in categories like organic farming, makeup art, jewelry designing, cooking and catering, and fashion designing are gaining momentum. Around 70% of the audience accessing these courses are from Tier II+ cities and towns.

Increasing focus on health and well-Being: Approximately 94% of Indians express concerns about their health and that of their families. Lifestyle changes such as exercising, yoga, and dieting are perceived as beneficial. There is a noticeable increase in spending on gym memberships, yoga classes, and curated diet plans, highlighting a growing focus on health and well-being.

