Diwali: Celebrating the light of wisdom

Diwali, the festival of lights celebrates the victory of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. The 5-day festival, Diwali occurs on the 15th day of Kartika, the darkest night of the year.

Diwali is celebrated by performing puja and lighting lamps. It is only through lights that the beauty of this world can be revealed and experienced. Lights are lit not just to decorate homes, but also to communicate a profound truth about life. Darkness represents ignorance. Light dispels darkness. When the darkness within is dispelled with the light of wisdom, the good wins over evil. A lit diya symbolizes destruction of darkness and negative forces like greed, lust, fear, violence, injustice and wickedness, through knowledge.

On Deepavali, throw light on the wisdom you have gained in life. It is the celebration of the triumph of truth and love over ignorance.

The destruction of Narakasura by Satyabhama symbolizes this victory. It was on this day that the demon Narakasaura was killed. King Narakasura (Naraka means hell) had been granted a boon that he could be destroyed only by a woman. Lord Krishna’s wife Satyabhama was the one to destroy him.

Why only Satyabhama could kill Naraka? Satya means truth and bhama means the beloved. Untruth or lack of love cannot conquer hell. It cannot be removed by aggression. Hell can only be erased by love and surrender. Non-aggression, love and surrender are the inherent qualities of a woman. Hence only Satyabhama, the true beloved could remove hell and bring the light back. And Narakasura’s last wish was that every house should celebrate his death with lights to mark the end of darkness.

Diwali is the celebration of the light of love and wisdom thus born. Also it was on this day that Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya, his Kingdom, after his victory over Ravana, the demon king. Ayodhya means that which cannot be destroyed, i.e. life. Ram means the Atma (the Self). When Self rules in life, then knowledge lights up. There is life everywhere. But when the spirit is awakened in life, Diwali happens.

Though there are many legends about the festival, Diwali is essentially celebrated to light wisdom in every heart, and to bring a smile on every face. Life has many facets and stages to it. It is important that you throw light on all of them. For, if one aspect of your life is in darkness, there can be no complete expression of life. That’s why rows of lights are lit on Deepavali to remind you that every aspect of life needs your attention and light of knowledge. Wisdom is needed everywhere. Even if one member of the family is shrouded in darkness or negativity, you cannot be happy. So, you need to kindle the light of wisdom in every member of your family. Extend it to every member of society, every person on the planet.

When true wisdom dawns, it gives rise to celebration. Often in celebrations, you tend to lose focus or awareness. To maintain awareness in the midst of celebrations, the ancient rishis (sages) brought sacredness and rituals to every celebration. For the same reason, Diwali is also time for pujas. Honouring is a sign of divine love. That honouring is called puja.

The ceremony of puja imitates what nature is already doing for you. In puja, you offer everything back to the Divine. Puja means honour and worship, looking at everything with honour, offering one’s self. Puja is feeling grateful for all that the divine has bestowed upon you. Feel grateful for nature’s blessings. Honouring leads to devotion. Flowers are offered in puja. The flower is a symbol of love. The Divine has come to you in love through so many forms: mother, father, wife, husband, children, friends. The same love comes to you in the form of the Master to elevate you to the level of divine love, which is also your own nature. Recognizing this flowering of love from all sides of life, we offer flowers.

Fruits are offered, because the Divine offers you fruits in due season. You offer grain, because nature provides you food. Candle light and cool camphor light are offered; in the same way nature continually revolves the sun and moon around you. Incense is offered for fragrance. All the five senses are used in puja, and it is performed with deep feeling. Puja is honour and gratefulness.

It is important to understand the spiritual aspect of Diwali. Without spirituality celebration has no depth. The spiritual aspects of Diwali add depth to the celebrations. Celebration is the nature of the spirit and every excuse to celebrate is good.

This Diwali, light the lamp of love in your heart; the lamp of abundance in your home; the lamp of compassion to serve others; the lamp of Knowledge to dispel the darkness of ignorance on this planet and the lamp of gratitude for the abundance that the Divine has bestowed on us.

(Writer is a is a globally renowned spiritual leader, humanitarian, and peacebuilder. He is also the founder of The Art of Living foundation, according to the Art of Living)