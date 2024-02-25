Dubai Unveils Five-Year Visa for Indians

Dubai’s recent announcement of a five-year multiple-entry visa for tourists from India comes on the heels of record-breaking visitor numbers, solidifying the city’s position as a top global destination. With a remarkable 34% year-on-year growth, Dubai welcomed 2.46 million overnight visitors from India in 2023, surpassing pre-pandemic figures and demonstrating a significant 25% increase compared to 2019.

This surge aligns perfectly with the objectives outlined in Dubai’s Economic Agenda, D33, initiated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The agenda aims to strengthen Dubai’s status as one of the world’s premier cities for both business and leisure, emphasizing its appeal as a place to visit, reside, and conduct business.

As India remains Dubai’s leading source market for tourists, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is actively engaged in promoting the city’s offerings at India’s prominent trade exhibition, SATTE 2024. This engagement facilitates partnerships between Indian travel trade stakeholders and Dubai’s various tourism entities, fostering mutual growth and collaboration.

The introduction of the five-year multiple-entry visa underscores Dubai’s commitment to enhancing travel between India and the emirate, promoting sustained economic cooperation and tourism ties. This visionary initiative streamlines the visa process, offering tourists flexibility for both leisure and business purposes, with a stay of up to 90 days per visit, extendable for a similar period, and not exceeding 180 days in a year.

Bader Ali Habib, Regional Head of Proximity Markets at DET, emphasized the significance of this initiative in deepening the existing ties between Dubai and India. He highlighted the immense potential for increased economic collaboration and cultural exchange facilitated by this historic milestone.

Dubai’s exceptional hospitality, diverse attractions, and commitment to safety have propelled it to new heights in tourism. The city’s recognition as the No.1 global destination in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Destinations Awards 2024 for the third consecutive year underscores its enduring appeal to global travelers.

The relationship between the UAE and India, rooted in centuries-old cultural exchanges and robust trade ties, continues to flourish. Dubai’s ability to cater to a wide range of preferences, from luxury shopping to family-friendly attractions, ensures that it remains a top choice for Indian tourists seeking memorable experiences in a vibrant and dynamic setting.