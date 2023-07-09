Eco -friendly pillows that correct sleep disorders

A strong economy and a healthy environment are not necessarily at odds and can go together if the frequently encountered differences between the way nature works and how people think can be resolved. Several initiatives to preserve our planet have emerged during the past decade with the realisation that every small step can indeed make a huge difference. One such effort is the creation of eco-friendly grass cotton pillows that apart from addressing sleep disorders, sustain the environment and give a fillip to rural employment generation crucial to our economy. “Most of the conventional pillows used in the market today are made of synthetic fibres which are available as cheap raw material but come with a host of problems.



They are said to release a toxin called ethylene glycol which when inhaled causes skin and eye irritation and even affects the nervous system. They are extremely uncomfortable, resulting in conditions like spondylitis, retain a lot of heat and are non-absorbent. The worst thing is they are non-degradable and can cause a lot of damage to the environment” says Ramesh Ramandham who is all set to make these pillows along with his daughter Hasmitha.

A craft revivalist working on traditional arts, crafts and sustainable living practices, Ramesh Ramanadham has spent the last five years researching and coming up with the right material to make these pillows. Hailing from Kandukur in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, Ramesh is working relentlessly for the preservation of arts and crafts that are in danger of becoming extinct. He has put in exceptional effort to procure and nurture original Kalamkari prints, Cheriyal masks, temple architecture and bronze art work among others. Credited with adopting several sustainable practices, he has been preserving and growing cotton beneficial to the environment and with no health hazards for the cotton growers. “Our eco-friendly pillows are made from grass cotton, (Ecru fluffy cotton- like flower heads used since ages for pillow stuffing) fibre filling and 100% cotton cover. The manufacturing process is transparent with the aim of providing healthy sleep and a clean environment.

Further about 8 to 10 people from each village can make a livelihood by making these pillows which have zero health hazard and reduced carbon print” Ramesh adds. Apart from grass cotton, silk cotton (Bombax Ceiba), feathers, basil and holy basil seeds which are the traditional methods used for pillow stuffing are beneficial to health according to him. These pillows hold the head firmly, do not release toxins and remain cool.

They are easy to maintain as all that is required is drying them in the sun. Soon to be launched in the market, cotton grass pillows are both good for our health and that of our planet. Ramesh Ramanadham can be reached at rskrafts @gmail.com