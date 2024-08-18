Elliot Page reflects on misgendering & embracing single life

Actor Elliot Page, who publicly came out as transgender in 2020, has opened up about his experiences with misgendering and how it no longer affects him unless it’s done with malice. In a candid interview with The Guardian, Page shared that despite being misgendered frequently, he chooses not to dwell on it unless it’s clearly intended to be hurtful.

“I get misgendered all the time, and I don’t care unless someone’s trying to, you know, be mean,” Page explained. The actor, known for his roles in “Juno” and “The Umbrella Academy,” is currently starring in the film “Close to You,” where he plays a trans man named Sam. In the film, his character corrects his onscreen mother when she misgenders him—a scene that resonates deeply with many transgender individuals. However, Page mentioned that his approach in real life differs from that of his character.

“I want to be clear: I wouldn’t correct her as me. I’d be like, ‘It’s fine. We’re going to move on from the moment. It takes a second.’ But, you know, I’m not me. I’m Sam here. And that moment was so perfect because that’s what happens,” Page explained, emphasizing the authenticity of the scene. Page also mentioned that his own mother occasionally slips up, but it’s never an issue. “She’s pretty good. I’m like, ‘Of course, it’s going to take you a second, mom. It’s fine. You don’t need to beat yourself up about it!’”

In addition to discussing misgendering, Page also reflected on his personal life, revealing that he is currently single and enjoying this new chapter. The actor admitted that being single feels “exhilarating” and that he’s relishing the time alone. He confessed that in the past, he often entered relationships for “selfish” reasons, but now he is focused on personal growth.

Before transitioning, Page was romantically involved with Samantha Thomas and later married Emma Portner, with whom he was married for two years. Now, as he navigates life post-transition, Page seems to be embracing both his identity and his independence.