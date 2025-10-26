Elnaaz Norouzi props up energetic new single ‘TALA’ with long-time collaborator Al Tamar

Actor and singer Elnaaz Norouzi has reunited with music producer Al Tamar for their vibrant new single “TALA”, marking an exciting evolution in her artistic journey. Known for chart-topping hits like “Jamal Jamaloo”, Elnaaz now brings audiences a refreshing sound that blends global dance rhythms with rich Middle Eastern influences.

“TALA” arrives at a significant moment for Al Tamar—formerly known as Deejay Al—who is currently redefining his musical identity. His rebrand brings a renewed focus on creating soundscapes that celebrate cultural fusion while elevating his signature world dance energy.

Speaking about the collaboration, Elnaaz shared her excitement, saying, “This is the same producer I’ve worked with on Jamal Jamaloo and now he’s rebranding himself as Al Tamar and diving into these new kinds of sounds. He was working on this song, and when I heard it, I immediately wanted to be part of it.” She further added that the track resonated with her current musical inspiration, making the partnership a natural decision.

Elnaaz also revealed how Al Tamar’s recent love for India played a key role in the creation of “TALA”. After spending time in the country, he developed a deep admiration for its culture and artistic spirit. His aim, she notes, was to “reflect that love while keeping his sound intact and adding an Indian flavour.” Listeners can expect layered melodies that bring together his global influences and newfound Indian inspiration. With this release, Elnaaz continues to explore new territories as a performer, effortlessly crossing genres and cultural boundaries. “It’s quite different from what I’ve done before, but that’s what makes it special,” she said, expressing gratitude to her Indian audience for their constant support. “TALA” by Al Tamar featuring Elnaaz Norouzi is now available on all major streaming platforms.