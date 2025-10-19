Embracing chaos, rage, and raw identity in hip-hop

Indian hip-hop is witnessing a seismic shift with the rise of REBLE, a fearless and unapologetically raw artist from Nongbah in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills. At just 24, she has already established herself as one of the most compelling new voices in South Asian music—thanks to her explosive lyricism, genre-defying sound, and anti-mainstream spirit. After the viral success of her track “LOKAH”, which earned her over 1.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify, REBLE returns with “New Riot”, an aggressive, synth-driven rap anthem layered with distorted basslines and punk energy. The song is more than just music—it’s a manifesto of rebellion, rage, and breaking free from labels.

In this candid interview, REBLE opens up about her journey, the intense emotional core behind “New Riot”, and why embracing chaos is her way of claiming power.

“New Riot” feels fierce, intense, and unapologetic. What was in your mind when you were writing and composing it?

The song was born from rage—the kind that doesn’t destroy but awakens you. I was tired of being boxed in, underestimated, and misunderstood. “New Riot” is my scream against that. People call anger ugly, but to me, it’s real and human. Anger has energy, and instead of suppressing it, I used it to create. The universe itself is chaotic and expanding—so why should I deny the chaos inside me? I’m just a reflection of that cosmic disorder.

What does this song personally mean to you?

It represents a breaking point and a breakthrough. I hit a place where everything around me felt like it was collapsing. Instead of falling apart, I chose to turn that energy into sound—loud, distorted, distorted truth. “New Riot” is the first time I felt like I found my real voice. No filters. No pretending.

Your sound is unique—dark, experimental, heavy. What is your songwriting and composition process like?

My process is fluid. Sometimes I find an instrumental that sparks emotion, other times I build everything from scratch with a producer. I don’t just write lyrics—I like to shape the sound itself. Heavy synths and warped textures speak to me. What most people call “noise”, I call truth. Noise has soul.

Tell us about the recording and production process. Who did you collaborate with?

This track was built with Parimal Shais—someone I deeply respect. We were both in Bangalore at the time, vibing on phonk and Memphis rap influences. We started with a distorted synth—dark, dirty, alive. Then Krishna from the band Space Is All We Have came in and laid down insane guitar lines. The magic was in the hook—it wasn’t planned. I grabbed the mic and recorded a raw take. It was imperfect and that’s exactly why it stayed in the final version.

Any special memories from making “New Riot”?

Yeah—the first hook. It was wild. No fancy setup, no retakes. I just said to Parimal, “Give me the mic, I have something.” That moment shaped the entire song.

What message do you want listeners to take from the track?

I don’t want to give people one meaning—I want them to feel something. Music shouldn’t be over-explained. It should move you. If someone hears anger, pain, freedom, rebellion—that’s their truth. I just want people to own who they are, even the messy parts.

Who has influenced you musically?

Artists who made me feel. Eminem, André 3000, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Linkin Park, MGMT, Pink Floyd—people who didn’t follow rules. These days I vibe with $uicideboy$ and Freddie Dredd. I love heavy soundscapes—they carry emotion differently.

How is this track different from your previous work?

This is me—completely. No second-guessing. My earlier work was searching. “New Riot” is finding.

Is “New Riot” part of a bigger project?

Yes. It’s part of an upcoming album/EP exploring transformation, rage, and identity. This is bigger than just a single—it’s a movement.

What’s next for REBLE?

More music, more chaos, more truth. I’m building something timeless—not just tracks, but art that lives.

Message to your fans?

Keep listening to good music. Keep creating. Life is loud—don’t mute yourself. Music is a voice inside all of us. Don’t stop listening to it.

With “New Riot,” REBLE is not just dropping a track—she is declaring war on silence, conformity, and doubt. She is chaos turned into poetry, rage turned into rhythm. And this is only the beginning.