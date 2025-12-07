EUFF 2025 returns to Hyd by showcasing Europe’s finest cinema

Hyderabad is preparing to welcome the 30th edition of the European Union Film Festival (EUFF), a landmark celebration marking three decades of cinematic and cultural collaboration between Europe and India. After successful editions in Delhi and Bengaluru, EUFF 2025 is set to captivate Hyderabad’s passionate film-loving audience from December 5 to 14, 2025, with screenings scheduled at Prasad Lab Preview Theater, Sri Sarathi Studios, and Alliance Française Hyderabad. The festival is opened with the Dutch drama Memory Lane, directed by Jelle de Jonge, setting the tone for a rich 10-day exploration of European cinema.

This milestone edition continues EUFF’s mission of strengthening Indo-European cultural ties by presenting films that offer an intimate view of European life, values, and stories. The 2025 lineup features 23 films from 23 European countries, each selected for its artistic merit, emotional resonance, and relevance to contemporary global audiences.

Among this year’s most anticipated films is Belgium’s Julie Keeps Quiet, a powerful portrait of a young athlete grappling with silence, agency, and moral conflict. Austria’s Happy narrates the emotional struggle of an undocumented immigrant striving to create a stable life for his daughter, while France’s Holy Cow brings a warm, heartfelt coming-of-age tale. Germany’s Dying delves into mortality and messy relationships with dark humor, and Denmark’s Matters of the Heart sensitively explores the impact of addiction on family life. Romania’s Three Kilometres to the End of the World confronts intolerance and identity, while Italy’s Familia examines the shifting dynamics within a modern household.

Hervé Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India, expressed his excitement about returning to Hyderabad. “This city doesn’t just love cinema — it lives it. As one of India’s most dynamic film hubs, Hyderabad understands storytelling as a form of identity and collective experience,” he said. Highlighting the city’s global cinematic influence through filmmakers like S.S. Rajamouli and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, he emphasized that EUFF aims not only to showcase Europe’s finest films but also to deepen cultural dialogue between India and the EU.

Festival Curator Artur Zaborski echoed this sentiment, praising Hyderabad’s informed and enthusiastic audience. “This year’s selection brings some of Europe’s most compelling, award-winning films, and Hyderabad is the perfect city to experience them,” he noted.

K.V. Rao, President of the Hyderabad Film Club and a festival partner, acknowledged the EU’s continued support. “Hyderabad has hosted 11 editions so far, and we are thrilled to once again bring 23 remarkable films from across Europe to our audience,” he said.

Organised by the Delegation of the European Union to India in collaboration with EU member-state embassies, EUFF 2025 promises a vibrant celebration of creativity, diversity, and cinematic excellence—further cementing Hyderabad’s role as a cultural bridge between India and the world.