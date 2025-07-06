Exciting new experiences to try with your family this summer in Dubai

Dubai is a city where every member of the family finds their own slice of joy. With its ever-evolving landscape of experiences, summer in Dubai brings not just sunshine but a treasure trove of fresh attractions tailored for all ages. Whether you’re looking to unleash your inner child, indulge in family fun, or explore something completely out of the ordinary, this season’s latest openings and events are guaranteed to make your Dubai holiday unforgettable. Here are five must-try experiences you’ll want to add to your family’s itinerary:

Live the Game at Pac-Man Live Experience

Step into an electrified maze and transform into the legendary yellow chomper at the Pac-Man Live Experience. This retro-meets-reality attraction lets families race through a life-sized, glowing labyrinth with wearable tech that tracks your moves and score. With immersive projections, real-world power pellets, and ghostly challenges, it’s as thrilling as it is nostalgic. Post-game, recharge at the themed café or snap selfies in the neon-lit photo zones. A one-of-a-kind activity that combines fitness, fun, and family competition.

Eat, Chill and Have Fun at Ribambelle

Combining the best of dining and play, Ribambelle is an imaginative family destination where children can learn, explore and let loose. Spread across two interactive floors, it offers a vibrant play area with everything from a mini car garage to a ball pit and dress-up zones. Upstairs, a workshop station hosts creative classes like cookie baking, milkshake making, and DIY bath bombs. While the kids play, parents can enjoy wholesome meals at the charming café with panoramic waterfront views. A summer haven for all ages.

Find Bargains Galore with Dubai Summer Surprises

Make the most of the season with Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) – the city’s beloved shopping and entertainment festival. From unbeatable retail deals and shop-and-win promotions to family-friendly fun and live performances, DSS turns every mall visit into a celebration. Shoppers can unlock up to 90% off on leading brands, enjoy daily deals, and discover savings across thousands of experiences citywide. Families can also unwind with staycation offers at top hotels or plan memorable getaways to iconic attractions. Don’t miss the action-packed opening weekend and Beat the Heat DXB live music series from 4–13 July at Dubai World Trade Centre—just a few highlights of the excitement that awaits across the city. Location: Across Dubai | Dates: 27 June – 31 August 2025.

See Art Come Alive at the Theatre of Digital Art

Introduce young minds to the world of fine art in an immersive, futuristic format at the Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA). Merging classical masterpieces with modern technology, ToDA showcases works by Monet, Van Gogh, Cézanne and more through interactive exhibits, 360° projections, surround sound, and VR zones. With hands-on experiences tailored for kids and adults alike, it’s a multisensory journey that redefines how art is experienced.

Discover the Magic at Boo Boo Laand

Spanning a massive 25,000 sqft inside Dubai Mall, Boo Boo Laand is more than a play area – it’s a world of enchantment. From princess castles and sports arenas to robot art workshops and snow parks, every corner is designed to ignite young imaginations. There’s even a sensory-rich zone for crawlers and a spa for mums to unwind. With trampolines, a chef’s kitchen and more, it’s the ultimate family day out – all under one iconic roof.